Muenster’s Williams vaults toward college

Gainesville, TX (76240)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.