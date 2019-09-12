The Muenster Hornets are coming off a taxing 24-22 win over crosstown rival Lindsay in the kraut bowl and their non-district schedule isn’t getting any easier.
The Hornets host Pottsboro at Hornet Stadium on Friday, Sept. 13 and it took holding off the Cardinals’ comeback for a 39-34 victory in their meeting last season.
Pottsboro is 2-0 this season and one of the Cardinals’ wins is over state powerhouse Gunter, which made the state semifinal in 2018 and the state championship in 2017 in Class 3A Division II.
Muenster head coach Brady Carney said last season’s tilt doesn’t have much of an effect on Friday’s game, but it was a valuable lesson learned for the Hornets.
“It’s something we emphasize in practice,” Carney said. “If you do have an opportunity to really close someone out and put the dagger in, you need to put your foot on their throat. We didn’t do that last year with them. That’s kind of emphasis for the week. They run a spread offense and they’ve got a quarterback that can freakin’ run and he’s a really good player.”
Pottsboro junior Braden Plyler has 402 yards passing and five touchdowns through two weeks with just one interception and Carney said he reminds him of former Hornet quarterback Parker McGrew.
Carney said the Cardinals would be tough competition and that is the point of non-district.
“You get better by playing good opponents,” Carney said. “You don’t get better by beating somebody 69-0. That’s not really helping you out. It just gives us an opportunity to measure where we’re at as a team against a really good team. Because if we want to play in December like we always do, we’ve got to get things fixed on offense. And we’ve got to be able to compete against really physical and fast teams.”
The Hornets had several penalties and turnovers against Lindsay that Carney said needed to be cleaned up.
“I thought the first half was fairly clean, but I think Lane’s [Trubenbach] interceptions come when he tries to force the ball to Danny [Luttmer]. So the more we emphasize that we have other options with his progressions and have his eyes in different places. Those are things we’ve got to get fixed. I told the kids, I think our effort’s good and our intentions are good, but our execution needs work.”
