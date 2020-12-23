District 13-2A is the Muenster Lady Hornets’ to lose. Muenster is rolling through district and picked up its third win with a 71-20 flattening of Chico on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at home.
While the game was never close, the Lady Hornets kept themselves mentally engaged and never took their foot off the gas pedal.
Head coach Chris Hightower said his team played well both defensively and offensively.
“I thought we did a good job putting pressure on Chico with our half-court trap stuff and I thought we did a good job staying with what we do on offense against their zone defense,” Hightower said. “Lately, we haven’t shot the ball well from outside, but we got some other things going inside out. These three district games have been ones we’ve won easily. For me, it’s usually on the defensive end and I thought we were where we needed to be with one tough shot and out and defensive rebounds.”
Senior Annie Anderle, along with junior Martie McCoy, led the Lady Hornets with 19 points. Anderle said there is a tendency to play down to teams at times, but she thought the team was sharp from start to finish.
“Overall, we did pretty good and overcame rough patches,” Anderle said. “We did well with our zone offense. We were really patient. We rotated the ball really well and got good shots. There were some long possessions on defense so sometimes we got tired, but we stuck with it.”
Hightower praised Anderle for being able to find her groove on offense, especially considering how her 3-point shot hasn’t been as accurate as it was earlier in the season.
“She’s been shooting at about 45% from the 3-point line and that’s really good and that’s gone down a little bit,” Hightower said. “Against Nocona on Monday, she didn’t shoot that well, but she was better tonight. We need her to be up in the 40% range.”
The top-ranked Lady Hornets are 13-0 on the season and have some impressive wins over Nocona, which came Monday, Dec. 21, Bridgeport and Lipan.
Anderle said the team is always playing like they are in the state championship, regardless of the opponent.
“We stay disciplined,” Anderle said. “We have to do what we do and not let what other teams affect what we do. We’re going to end up with a good shot so we have to have patience and find the open shot. I thought we did pretty good against Chico. We rotated well.”
Muenster will transition to non-district play when the Lady Hornets come back from Christmas break. They will have three games in three days starting with a tilt against Pilot Point on Monday, Dec. 28, followed by games against Burkburnett and Gunter.
Anderle admitted there might be a bit of a challenge going back to non-district play, but said as long as the team returns with the right mindset, it will be fine.
Hightower said the stretch of play after Christmas will be a difficult test, but the Lady Hornets welcome the challenge and the chance to improve.
“The kids are resilient,” Hightower said. “We’ve been limited on some of the challenging games, but overall we’ve done great in district. We’ve won the way we’re supposed to win. Defensively we’ve been very good and offensively, we’ve been very efficient. We’ll be working on stuff in practice against looks that we might see. I’m pretty pleased.”
Reach Patrick Hayslip at sports@gainesvilleregister.com
