The Muenster Hornets flexed their muscles in a Class 2A area round playoff game against Lovelady on Friday, Nov. 22, for a 42-6 victory.
Muenster head coach Brady Carney said he expected a closer game, but the Hornets were executing well on offense.
“I was extremely pleased because I thought it was going to be a closer game,” Carney said. “I thought we could win, but I was really thinking 28-14 or something like that. I thought it would be a two-score game. I was really pleased with how we started and we had more big plays and we were more explosive than we were all year.”
In their past six games, the Hornets’ offense has found its groove. Muenster has averaged over 45 points per game and the team is riding a seven-game win streak.
“[We’re running] a new offense and it took a few weeks,” Carney said. “I think we’re kind of peaking at the right time with it. We finally can understand it a little bit and the turnovers have been minimal to zero and that was killing us early in the season.”
There was a drawback to scoring so quickly and Carney said he hoped the offense could find more balance Friday, Nov. 29, against Dawson.
“We had two three-and-outs and I hate that because I want us to be able to maintain and put drives together and maybe we lived and died by the big play too much, but it was working for us,” Carney said. “I wish we could have sustained a couple of drives a little better, but at the same time, I don’t want to take away from a 50-yard touchdown run or [Brett] Hammer’s 60-yard run.”
The Hornets stung Lovelady 32-22 in the same round of the playoffs last season, but Carney said this year was much different for both teams.
“We talked about last year a little bit, but I think these kids understand that we’re not the same team. They’re not the same team. It’s just not the name of the school. They’re totally different teams. Their strength was up front and I was really impressed with our defense.”
The defense had its moment as well as the Hornets forced five turnovers by Lovelady, including four interceptions.
“Danny [Luttmer] had two picks, Grant [Hess] had one and Brett [Hammer] had one at linebacker,” Carney said. “We also had a fumble recovered so I thought overall it was just a really good night. I think the kids finally see that we are we do have some ability and we know we deserve to be where we’re at. And we are playing good football at the right time.”
