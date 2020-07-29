Muenster athletic director Brady Carney was stunned the University Interscholastic League would allow teams Class 1A through 4A to start the season on time.
Carney thought the UIL might mirror the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools and delay the start of practices to Sept. 8, but when it was announced the Hornets could begin as scheduled Monday, Aug. 3, a mixture of surprise and excitement came over him.
“I just didn’t think we’d start until the end of August or September, so to see that everything is staying the same except for losing a scrimmage, that was a total surprise and I think it was the same thing for the kids,” Carney said. “I was fully expecting them to skip the first four non-district games, so it was big for us to keep the scrimmage and 10 games.”
Some teams aren’t as lucky as Muenster as Class 5A and 6A will be delayed until September.
Even teams in Class 3A and 4A have been affected because of their proximity to bigger teams or being in the same district with them, which means they are losing out on games and forced to reschedule.
“I was happy for me, but I could see how there were some really upset districts and football coaches,” Carney said.
The Hornets didn’t get away totally unscathed, however, as they are still searching for a week one game. They were originally slated to face Arlington Newman International, a private school that had its season delayed.
Now, Carney is on the hunt for a replacement game.
“I’m waiting to hear from Alvord and if I don’t play them, I’d have to play Wellington,” Carney said. “That would be a great game for me and it excites me to get to play Wellington, but I’m not looking forward to having to drive three-and-a-half hours to play it. The level of competition is really good. I think it will make us a better football team.”
After the Hornets won the state championship in 2017 and then went through UIL realignment in 2018, Carney said he’s not stressed out as much looking for teams to play this year.
“Those years made me realize that at some point in time I can find a game,” Carney said. “It may not be who I want to play, but Texas is such a big state and there are so many schools that you can eventually find a game. It may not be the location or classification you prefer, but you can find a game. There are a lot of teams that lost four games and I just lost one game.”
Muenster will be losing its first scrimmage of the season against Nocona on Aug. 14, but Carney said he isn’t too worried about missing out if for the simple fact that he doesn’t want his athletes to get hurt before the season begins.
“As time goes by as a coach, the more injuries scare me at a small school,” Carney said. “The less contact sometimes, I’m OK with it. When you’re carrying 18 to 20 kids on your varsity and you have three or four kids you really count on and one of them goes down, that really changes your whole team. It happened to us the first day of practice last year. It can happen at any point, but we all know the more contact you have the more likely it is.”
Carney said he knows his athletes will miss not playing in the scrimmage, but overall, staying healthy is paramount.
In their second scheduled scrimmage of the season against Whitesboro, Muenster will now face Henrietta in a two-way scrimmage.
As happy as Carney is to get the season underway, his excitement is tempered with the prospect that the season could get shut down at any point.
“Everybody has this thing in the back of their mind and we’ll have to preach to the kids that at any point in time we could get shut down, so for us as coaches we have to make the kids understand that we have to prepare like we’re playing every week,” Carney said. “Hopefully we can continue to roll on, but it will be in the back of the players’ minds and it’s on us as coaches to get the same amount of enthusiasm we get from year to year.”
Although the Hornets aren’t where they normally would be this time of year in regards to preparation, Carney said the past week of workouts has been great.
“We’ve got a lot of our strength back and the conditioning isn’t exactly where I wish it was because we missed those months, but I feel like we really took advantage of the six or seven weeks we had to get the kids a good base to start with on Monday,” Carney said.
The Hornets aren’t working out this week and Carney said that has always been the game plan to give the athletes a respite before the grind of August football begins.
“Football can really take its toll on people and on your body, so I wanted them to take the week off to rest and give their bodies a break,” Carney said. “We’ll go six days a week from now until hopefully December and as I’ve gotten older and as I’ve coached more, I’ve realized how important breaks can be for kids. They still need to be kids, right?”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
