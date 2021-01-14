The usual gravitas of the Muenster and Era rivalry wasn’t quite there, but that didn’t keep both teams from battling it out Tuesday, Jan. 12.
The game was close in the first quarter, but Muenster pulled away in the second quarter with a 22-7 advantage as the No. 1 team in Class 2A rolled to the 64-21 victory to stay undefeated on the season at 19-0.
Muenster also finished the first half of district play unblemished at 6-0 and while Era did force Muenster to sweat a little to begin the game, head coach Chris Hightower said he was pleased with how dialed in his team was.
“One thing we try to do every single game, especially here in district, is to come out with the same energy and intensity and I thought we did that,” Hightower said. “We came out strong and I really thought offensively, we did a good job. We got all kind of looks and defensively, I thought we played well. We made it tough for them to score all night long and we were able to extend as the game went on.”
Hightower said he knew Era head coach Don Neu was going to have a good game plan for his team and that held true.
“He was going to make some things hard on us and we had to figure some things out,” Hightower said.
Muenster had a very balanced scoring attack with four players in double figures. Jada Binder caught fire from long distance with six 3-pointers on the night for 18 points. Annie Anderle recovered from a two-point first half and bounced back with 12 points in the second half for a total of 14.
Martie McCoy also had 14 points while Audrey Kubis had 13 points.
Hightower said it was great to see several players step up their offense.
“Jada hasn’t scored a whole bunch here lately, but it was nice to see her get going again,” Hightower said. “Annie and Martie were doing their thing and Audrey was doing her thing. I think we had some very balanced scoring which we haven’t had in a while. That was nice. Throughout the first 10 games, it was like this every single night, but as the season goes on, it goes down a little bit because teams start to game plan more.”
Muenster led 34-11 at halftime and outscored Era 30-10 in the second half.
The 21 points allowed were also the second fewest amount of points Muenster had held an opponent to this season.
Hightower said he was ecstatic about how the defense played, especially against Era’s go-to scorer in Kiara Franklin, who had 11 points on the night.
“Annie has kind of been the girl that we put on other team’s best players and I thought she did a really good job on Kiara,” Hightower said. “On three of her five buckets, I thought they were off of step-back shots that Annie defended well. We played her a little bit more head up because she’s strong with both hands. I thought we did a great job of keeping her from getting to the rim and to the free-throw line.”
