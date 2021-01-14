Ronnie Dean Harp, Jr., 54, of Sanger, passed away on Monday, January 11, 2021, in Denton, Texas. On December 11, 1966, he was born in Gainesville, Texas, to Ronnie Dean and Elizabeth Ruth (Pollard) Harp. On June 21, 1991, he married Carol Barnes in Gainesville. Ronnie was a Facilities Manage…