It was all on the line. The bragging rights, the top seed in the district and the potential future mental edge were on the table between Muenster and Era as they faced off for the third time this season Feb. 14 in Sanger.
After each team claimed a win in the first two meetings, the Muenster Lady Hornets emerged this time with the tie-breaking 57-37 victory to head into the playoffs with some confidence.
The 57 points the Lady Hornets scored were the most either team has scored in the three-game series.
Muenster was dominant on offense throughout the night, whether it was hurting Era down low with its post game or finally hitting their outside shots.
Muenster head coach Chris Hightower said everything finally came together in Friday’s rubber match.
“I told our girls that I never felt like we’ve played a complete game against Era and that’s a credit to Era,” Hightower said. “Other players not named [Martie] McCoy, [Kaitlin] Hennigan or [Annie] Anderle scored. We hit some big shots outside and that was really, really big. We limited their other players besides [Briana] Knabe and she’s just so dang good, but I like how we responded anytime they made a run. I thought that was really big mentally for us.”
Hennigan led all players with 20 points, including 10 points in the opening quarter, while Kaley Berkley and Sarah Monday each added nine points. McCoy had eight points and Anderle also had seven points.
The Lady Hornets, who earned their 30th win of the season, led 25-18 at halftime, but the lead could have been more if they hit their 3-point opportunities.
In the second half, they began to fall as the Lady Hornets nailed five 3s to pull away.
“That’s what we felt as well and in all three games, it really hasn’t happened,” Hightower said. “We normally shoot the ball well and a lot of times they go in, so we hit some big shots in some big spots. Even after Briana [Knabe] hurt her ankle, we were already up double digits and I felt good about what we were doing, but she can change the game in a heartbeat. I thought we executed offensively very, very well and we hadn’t really done that against them.”
Knabe totaled 32 points in the first matchup and 22 in the second showdown. Friday, she was held to 16 points and that was with Muenster players following her around the court all game long.
“In timeouts, it’s, ‘we’ve got to stop her,’” Hightower said. “Let’s let other players beat us if we’re going to get beat. She is so good. When she got hurt, there was no elation. I really hope it’s just a mild sprain and she can play. She is tough as nails and I had no doubt she would come back in the game.”
Muenster began the game by pounding the paint and Hightower agreed that once the Lady Hornets had that success, everything else began to flow.
“We adjusted on some things from the last time we played them and we were hoping we would get good looks out of our base offense,” Hightower said. “We didn’t get those looks the first two games and we added in some wrinkles. It’s hard sometimes. The angle on the pass has to be right and pressure creates some things that made it difficult, but I thought we were more patient than normal. We let it come to us naturally.”
Muenster will open the playoffs Tuesday, Feb. 18, against Lindsay in Callisburg and while the Lady Hornets are happy to earn the top spot in the district, Hightower said there is plenty left to accomplish.
“We knew going in it was just a seeding game, but we knew there were bragging rights on the line,” Hightower said. “It absolutely feels great and it was a goal of ours this year, but we’ve still got a lot of boxes to check off.”
