Days after the Muenster football team’s season ended at the hands of Windthorst, the Hornets’ basketball team’s season has begun.
Most of the team is comprised of football players, but there are a few basketball-specific players that have been grinding their axe the past few months.
Muenster head coach Lynn Cook said the start of basketball season is always a bittersweet moment for everyone involved.
“You have to realize the greater good, which is kids being successful in every sport,” Cook said. “Success breads success. If they’re successful on the football field, they’ll be successful here. You want to get started and you’d like to be playing games, but at the same time, you want each team to go as far as they possibly can.”
Cook lauded his basketball-only players for the work they put in the past few months.
“We try to get ourselves as skilled and polished as we can so when the football guys do get here they can move quicker,” Cook said. “The guys came in every day with a great attitude and worked hard. We got to be really, really good against air. Air was our most common opponent.”
Senior Preston Smith, junior Cameron Flaming and junior AJ Christopher are the main basketball only players for the Hornets with no returning starters from last season’s district champion squad.
It will be Cook’s eighth year as head coach at Muenster and this is the first year that he is working with essentially a new team.
“We don’t have that varsity experience and none of them started,” Cook said. “We’re going to be young and inexperienced at the varsity level, but a couple days into it, I’m really pleased with how hard they’re working and how they’re picking things up. I have no complaints so far, but we need a couple weeks to get some games under our belt.”
The style that the Hornets sported last year will undoubtably be changed and Cook said the personnel on this year’s team will dictate exactly how Muenster will play this season.
“We graduated height and all that stuff last year, so we’re not going to be as tall and long as we were,” Cook said. “That’s something you get used to as a coach each year. You game plan around the players you do have and not the ones you don’t have. There are seven guys that are getting their first varsity experience, so they’re going to have to learn in a hurry.”
The Hornets dropped its opening game on Tuesday, Dec. 8, in a 59-37 loss to Slidell, but most of the team is still getting into basketball shape, which Cook said is much different than football shape.
“It’s a completely different type of conditioning,” Cook said. “The shooting will come. There will be rust. For all of them, the speed of the game is so much faster.”
Muenster has won seven straight district titles and hasn’t lost a single district game in that time. Despite the major turnover the Hornets have seen this season, Cook said the expectations to make the playoffs remain the same.
“We talked about it the very first day,” Cook said. “We met in the locker room and every year, whether it’s a veteran team or a transition team, we talk. We haven’t set our goals yet this year because flatly, I don’t know what we have yet. Maybe before we play our first district game against Chico in a few weeks, we’ll sit back down after playing five or six games and realistically figure out our goal. They understand what has come before them and what is expected of them. If they’ll come out and compete every day and try to get better, everything else will take care of itself.”
