The Muenster Hornets return to district play this week after defeating non-district opponent Cedar Hill Newman International last week.
The Hornets will travel to Tioga on Friday, Oct. 25 in hopes of moving to 2-0 in district.
Muenster quarterback Lane Trubenbach is coming back this week after an injury kept him out of the Newman game.
Muenster head coach Brady Carney said the time off benefited him in several ways.
“Maybe he’s motivated a little bit as senior,” Carney said. “Anytime you miss a game you feel like you’re getting something taken away so I’m hoping that that motivates him. I think his understanding of the offense has continued to grow and I think he’s now fully understanding what I want him to do. I never question his work ethic by any means.”
Carney said Tioga, which is 3-4 this season but 1-0 in district play, is a building program that has shown promise this season.
“Last year was their first year up from six-man,” Carney said. “So they were just kind of getting into 11-man football and it’s a town that’s growing a lot. They’ve doubled in size in a matter of four years and they’re projected to double that the next four years. Anytime you add some kids, you probably add some talent.”
Carney said the Bulldogs sport a 60-40 ratio of pass to run, which is a change from past weeks.
“Now we flip from being so geared up to stopping the run,” Carney said. “We’ve played Valley View and Childress where you have to stop this one particular good athlete. Now it’s a matter of our backend having to step up and really be ready to be pushed a little bit like we were pushed against Lindsay, which is kind of a throwing top team nowadays. We knew that week we had to be good versus the vertical balls and so forth and it’s kind of the same thing this week.”
The Bulldogs will sport an odd defensive front, but Carney said he is preparing his team for an even front as well.
“Every week you’re having to change, but at this point in the season it’s about knowing who we’re blocking back on or how we’re able to adjust to it,” Carney said.
While the Hornets have struggled with red zone offense at points this season, Carney said he saw some tangible progress last week against Newman that he hopes continues against Tioga.
“We’ve been practicing every day and the stuff we’ve been practicing in the red zone actually paid off last week,” Carney said. “We had the quarterback in the shotgun which allowed us to kind of play him downhill a little bit. We had solid work last week so overall, that makes you feel good as a coach because you’ve been working on it.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.