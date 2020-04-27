Muenster's Binder named assistant coach of the year

Muenster girls assistant basketball coach Amy Binder helped her team advance to the Class 2A state title game this season. After 18 years of coaching, Binder is getting recognition as she was recently named the Class 2A Texas Area Basketball Coaches assistant coach of the year.
Binder had a humble reaction to the announcement.
“It’s nice to get a pat on the back if you will, but really I was thankful for coach [Chris] Hightower because it shows he really appreciates me,” Binder said. “As an assistant, it’s not an award I’ve worked for. I think they know coach Hightower well and they respect his opinion of me.”
Head coach Chris Hightower raved about the hard work Binder did this season.
“That association is the biggest in the state and there’s upwards of 1,000 members and potentially even more,” Hightower said. “It’s kind of the biggest honor in our state and it’s up to head coaches to nominate. Long story short, I think I’ve got one of the best assistants in the entire state and she could be a head coach herself. I’ve given here a ton of our responsibilities. She’s just a tremendous help. She’s always got suggestions I want to hear.”
Hightower said Binder’s JV teams always do well and that her experience is always a valuable commodity to the team.
“She’s been doing it a long time and she’s been under some tremendous head coaches,” Hightower said. “She’s literally been a part of all the tradition for Muenster. She’s worked for really good, established coaches in the past. She’s very good about learning what I want her to do and she’s good about fusing her own wealth of knowledge into what we do. I completely trust her coaching on her own. I know she’s taking care of the business.”
Binder said Hightower deserves a lot of credit as well.
“I’ve done this a long time, so I definitely don’t do it for the credit,” Binder said. “I definitely put in the hours and I feel like me and Chris [Hightower] work really well together. We’ve gotten the job done this year I think. He is very hard working and he understands the game. He gets as much out of the girls that I think he could. He holds the girls accountable and he loves them too. It’s nice to have someone like that because I’ve been here a long time and he brought to the table exactly what we needed.”
The Lady Hornets rattled off a school-record 30 wins this season and Binder said the award was a nice ending to a great year.
“It was definitely appreciated and it’s not something I necessarily work for,” Binder said. “I couldn’t have asked for much more. I don’t know who all was nominated, but there are hundreds of assistants out there that I know work as hard as I do and put in the hours, so to get that award was nice.”
Binder’s daughter Jada was on the team this year and Binder will coach her one more year in her senior season.
Having been to the state tournament three times as an assistant, Binder said this season was one of the most enjoyable years and that coaching her daughter this year was extra special.
“This team is very special to me because of Jada being on the team and being able to work with these girls since the fourth grade,” Binder said. “It is the most special year I would say for sure. It’s been great for the most part coaching Jada and of course it’s trying at times. Any coach that has to coach their kid would say the same thing, but it’s very rewarding. I can’t get out of her what I think I can get out of other kids and that’s where coach Hightower comes in and takes over where I can’t.”
While there are ups and downs of coaching her daughter, Binder said she wouldn’t trade being there for every moment for anything.
“It’s been fun to celebrate with her some big games this year and it makes it all that more rewarding to do the job,” Binder said. “We went in 1993 as a player and I made great memories. I know the path we took then as a player and to be able to experience that along side her this year was great. I get to be in the bus ride and in the locker room and be the first one to give her a hug right after a good or bad game. I’m right there besides her congratulating her or consoling her. Our relationship has definitely grown this season.”
Despite the Lady Hornets falling to Gruver in the state championship, Binder said this year’s squad will always be important to her.
Knowing what the team was capable of and seeing it come to fruition was very rewarding.
“I had the junior class in the sixth grade and I got to be their PE coach then,” Binder said. “I coached them since they were fourth graders, but early on I knew this group was special. I’m sure others would say that too. Then you add in Kaitlyn [Hennigan] and Martie [McCoy] and you’ve got a great team altogether. Knowing what we could do and then seeing it through and getting past Martin’s Mill was unbelievable. It was like a dream come true.”
Moving forward, Binder said the hardest part of next year will be following up a successful year. She has already told the team that it will have to work just as hard or even harder to return to state.
“Without Kaitlyn, it definitely changes,” Binder said. “She was at times very pivotal as a player and a lot of the offense will go through her. I think Martie will step up and fill that position, but we’re going to have the guards shoot better overall. The spot won’t be filled by anybody. She definitely leaves behind a hole. Having Martin’s Mill change regions helps us, but our offense will definitely have to change a little bit. We’re already planning for that. As soon as we can get back in the gym we’ll start working that out.”
