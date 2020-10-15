It has been six years since the Muenster Hornets have lost a district game and that streak will be tested this week when they travel to Windthorst on Friday, Oct. 16.
The Hornets have dominated their district for six consecutive championships, but with the addition of the Trojans to District 7-2A Division II, Muenster head coach Brady Carney has been preparing for this game all season.
Windthorst is 5-1 on the season and coming off a bye week after losing its first game of the season 14-0 to undefeated Hamlin.
Muenster downed Era 62-0 to open its district slate and is riding a four-game shutout streak.
“We’ve been talking about [this game] for two weeks,” Muenster head coach Brady Carney said. “The games we’ve been playing, we’ve talked about how it is leading up to this game. They know how important it is and I make them watch film to see how good Windthorst is.”
The Trojans defensive line is the strength of their team, according to Carney, who likened it to the Lindsay Knights’ defensive line.
“They’re not as fast as Lindsay, but they’re bigger and stronger,” Carney said. “We’ve got to have some time-consuming drives that takes some time off the clock. We’re going to have to throw a little bit and we’ve been focusing on that this week.”
Windthorst’s offense is averaging over 30 points per game while Muenster’s defense is holding opponents to just under 12 points per game.
Carney said his team knows how important this game is, but there is also a fine line to walk when it comes to not building it up too much.
“It’s kind of the rivalry that hasn’t been, but it has the potential to be one,” Carney said. “To continue our district win streak, we’ve got to beat Windthorst. We’ve been talking about that. You’re also trying not to put so much pressure on a kid and make them so nervous that they can’t play fast and be physical. You can overemphasize the importance of a game for sure.”
Muenster fell to Lindsay and Blue Ridge in the second and third games of the season to earn the Hornets’ first losing streak in 12 seasons. They have responded with four straight shutouts and Carney said his team is rounding into shape at the right time.
“I think any coach will tell you that you should be peaking six or seven games into the season,” Carney said. “We keep telling the sophomores that there aren’t any sophomore excuses and I’m as proud of this team right now as any team I’ve ever had because we are so young. We’re getting better each week and we’ve been way better.”
