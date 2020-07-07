The Whitesboro Lady Cats basketball team is taking advantage of any time available to them.
With the University Interscholastic League loosening its restrictions on sports-specific workouts and allotting much more time this summer, new head coach Nick Hiebert said the girls have jumped at the chance to hone their skills during the summer.
“We started off with low numbers, but they’ve consistently grown,” Hiebert said. “We’ve had really high attendance in both the high schools and middle school groups. My whole goal with the team was to make sure we established a culture from the get-go to make sure the first impression was everything it needed to be so they could know what to expect going forward. We have to make sure they’re excited when they come back.”
Hiebert comes over from Katy Cinco Ranch and has been coaching for the past five seasons. He was hired in late April after the season, so getting a chance to work with his team this summer is a great opportunity for him.
“I was very fortunate,” Hiebert said. “These girls would have missed an entire offseason and this is making up that time. It’s pretty much the best situation for any new coach coming into a program to make their mark and make sure the kids get that transition time. We can work out five days a week and it’s wonderful to make sure the kids get that.”
In his time with the athletes, Hiebert said they were hungry to get better.
“I’ve seen a lot of intent,” Hiebert said. “I think they want to get back to the playoffs. They want to make sure they’re using their time to get better. They’re really just hard workers. I knew that coming here. I’d heard about it, but actually seeing it play out was just fantastic.”
The UIL had several safety protocols the schools had to follow with basketball workouts, so Hiebert and the Lady Cats focused on the offensive side of the game.
“We’ve been kind of limited with what we can do because we can’t use defense and we can’t rebound,” Hiebert said. “Really, all we can do is do our offensive work, skills and shooting. I’ve been very careful to use different parts that they can see pop up in different offensive schemes we use. For instance, we want to work on skipping the ball. It’s really good for stuff like that to get reps with.”
Hiebert is defensive-minded at his core, so not being able to work on defense was tough, he said.
“I really like defense,” Hiebert said. “It’s how I approach offense anyways and is based on that one-on-one matchup. I like to do a lot of one-on-one or two-on-two and girls don’t normally do a lot of that. That’s something we are definitely missing out on, but we just do what we can.”
The goal for the summer was to specialize in a core set of facets of the game and Hiebert said it was kind of good in a way that they weren’t able to do defense.
“It might have bogged them down,” Hiebert said. “The major area they need to work on is pressure and handling. We’ll still have face-to-face interaction with our strength and conditioning and I’ve been able to build that relationship there and that does translate to what we want to do. I’ll continue to touch base with them.”
Working in the weight room will transfer over to the basketball court, according to Hiebert.
“A lot of our defensive endurance and quickness stuff is built into our lifts,” Hiebert said. “We’re doing a bunch of power cleans and squats and we really want to build up their base. It’s about balance and we’re hoping that will stick and transfer. We want to be quick on our feet and have good change of direction.”
Despite all the limitations and new system, Hiebert said the team made more progress than he could have hoped for.
“I didn’t want to set my sights too high or too low, but I’m always going to err on the side of aiming high,” Hiebert said. “I think they’ve met me there. We really wanted to set the standard from day one and they’ve met us there every day. They’ve had max effort and maybe that’s attributed to being away for 100 days or whatever.”
Libby Langford and Allie Muntz are two of the players that stuck out to Hiebert and he said there is much potential for next season.
“Based off the seasons and records, the talent would tell you that there’s a lot more that they can accomplish if they put their mind to it,” Hiebert said. “Libby Langford is coming back and she is going to be a junior this year after winning newcomer of the year as a freshman in the district. She’s just a workhorse. She’s up here anytime the doors are open and she tried to outwork everyone here.”
Muntz also has a lot of experience, Hiebert said.
“We’ve got a returning point guard Alli Muntz and I think she kind of met the challenge head on and she’s a gym rat,” Hiebert said. “She will be up here whenever she can. She’s always asking questions. Those kids are the ones that anything you provide them, they’ll do it.”
As the summer workouts transition to fall sports, Hiebert hopes they come back in the fall ready to pick up where they left off.
“Coming from Class 6A, you have a lot of girls that play year round, but here with whatever time you have them for, you have to get that competition in them,” Hiebert said. “My hope is that we get the girls to reach out to each other to share with what they’ve been learning. Hopefully if we come back, that we’ll be able to get after it from the start.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.