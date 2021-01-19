The first go-around between Muenster and Collinsville in early December was utter domination by the Lady Hornets as they skated to a 93-31 win to begin district play.
Since then, Muenster has rattled off five more district wins to complete the first half of district at 6-0. The two teams faced off again Friday, Jan. 15, and the Lady Hornets somehow one-upped themselves as they held the Lady Pirates to half as many points and nearly reached the 100-point plateau.
The top-ranked Lady Hornets poured in their most points of the season in a 98-15 victory to improve to 20-0 overall and 7-0 in district.
“Regardless of how the first round went, the energy was there,” Muenster head coach Chris Hightower said. “They really pushed the tempo early and we had to make some adjustments, but after the first couple of possessions, we did a great job. We got a ton of layups. The kids were really aggressive getting downhill looking for opportunities to score.”
The Lady Pirates played a zone defense the first time around, baiting Muenster into taking outside shots, particularly from the 3-point line.
The Lady Hornets obliged and knocked down 22 3s in their lopsided win. Jada Binder sunk a school-record 12 3s en route her 41-point effort.
On Friday, Collinsville switched up its defense and defended the 3-p oint line more closely, but that didn’t stop Muenster’s lethal offense.
Led by four different double-digit scorers, the Lady Hornets gashed the Collinsville defense at every step.
Muenster took a 57-6 lead to halftime and never let off the gas pedal.
“We still hit nine 3s as a team, but we had 32 2-point buckets and we never have that many,” Hightower said. “We were getting to the rim at will and I liked that. We were getting things based on what the defense was giving us. I really enjoyed watching that. Collinsville mixed it up with man-to-man and different styles of zone, but we flowed really well.”
Annie Anderle paced the team in scoring with 31 points with five 3s while Binder and Martie McCoy added 17 points each. Sarah Monday also had 13 of her 16 points in the first half while Audrey Kubis had eight points and Brooklyn Duncan had seven.
Having such a balanced scoring attack is one of the areas the Lady Hornets have blossomed this season.
“This is what was happening early in the year, but it kind of fell off,” Hightower said. “That has kind of turned around a little bit. With what we do, Sarah isn’t going to score a lot, but she put up some points. Because of the balanced scoring, I don’t feel like the girls are trying to get theirs. But the players have been so unselfish. It’s been absolutely fun to watch. There is no jealousy. They’re happy and that makes it a little bit special.
“Not that we were selfish last year. It’s just different.”
The 15 points allowed were the second fewest allowed by the Lady Hornets this season. Muenster held the Lady Pirates’ top scorer Katie Johnson to just one point.
Muenster also limited Collinsville to just three total field goals.
“I can’t remember a single field goal that wasn’t contested or defended well and there weren’t any second-chance points,” Hightower said. “It was a really good effort by our girls all the way around, one through eight. They did a really good job.”
Hightower said it can be a chore to stay mentally and physically engaged in blowout games, but against Collinsville, his team never relented.
“In the past, we’ve never beaten people like this,” Hightower said. “We would be people pretty bad, but it seemed like it took a whole game. The comparison for us has kind of been Martin’s Mill that won 116 games in a row and back-to-back state championships. The thing that impressed me about them was it didn’t matter if they were playing an upper-level team or the lowest of the low, they played the same way.
“If they were supposed to beat you by 80, they would beat you by 80. If they were supposed to beat you by 20, they beat you by 20. We’re beating teams the way we’re supposed to beat them.”
The Lady Hornets are winning games differently. From their trademark defense to an improved outside shooting team, through 20 games this season, Muenster has been unflappable.
There are still parts of Muenster’s game that it is still ironing out. Hightower said he wants his team to make the right decisions in each unique situation, specifically on the offensive end of the floor.
“We’re still missing things that might lead to an easy layup or a kickout, but even when we miss those, it is still leading to points,” Hightower said. “I still feel like we can always push the envelop more offensively. I’m really pleased with where we are defensively.”
