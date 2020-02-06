The University Interscholastic League recently had its biannual realignment and the Whitesboro Bearcats were one of the few local teams that didn’t endure too many alterations on the football side of things.
Whitesboro remained in Class 3A Division I and it will continue to reside in District 4 Region I with all the familiar foes.
Bowie, Boyd, Brock, Paradise, Pilot Point and Ponder will all stay together.
Whitesboro athletic director and head football coach Cody Fagan said the realignment could have been stressful, but instead it was “anticlimactic.”
“We sit right there on that line where we could go Region I or Region II and our district didn’t change one bit,” Fagan said. “We are in the same district the past two years. It did change for
some of our other sports. It will be an exciting district and the good thing for us, is we are used to those teams. We’ll get to play some of those chess matches again and it should be fun for our kids to renew those rivalries.”
Fagan had several contingency plans in place for a wealth of potential scenarios, but in the end, not many changes had to be made to the Bearcats’ football schedule.
“Part of me was surprised, but part of me wasn’t,” Fagan said. “You expect some small changes and there were rumors that we may go back East with Pottsboro, but that didn’t pan out. We changed up our pre-district, so there will be some newness to it, but not a whole lot. We had Anna in Week 1, but we wanted someone closer to our size, so we’re going to play Bells. My thought process going into that was they run a similar style offense to other teams we play in district. Sanger will be a good matchup for us before district play.”
As far as the quality of teams in the Bearcats’ district, Fagan said his team will have to be ready by the start of district if it is going to return to the playoffs.
“It gives us a chance to beat the teams we lost to this time and the teams we did beat, we get to beat them again,” Fagan said. “We’ll start off with Ponder, but the next three are the best three teams in the district. Our kids will have to be ready in October, so if we can come out of there with some wins, we’ll put ourselves in good position to head to the playoffs with some momentum.”
The Bearcats’ bye week last season was Week 9, but this year, it falls after the final regular season game.
Fagan said that can be good or bad, depending on how you look at it.
“Last year, our bye week was in the middle and it timed up perfect because we were a little banged up,” Fagan said. “It’s a first for me to have a bye week at the end. The positive to this is, if we take care of business and put ourselves in position to get to the playoffs, we’ll be healthy going into the second season. I’ve been coaching 13 years and I’ve never had a Week 11 bye week. It’s a double-edged sword. If you don’t prepare, your season is over a week earlier than everyone else.”
Filling out the schedule after realignment could have been difficult but thanks to some preparation, Fagan said most everything fell into place in his second time experiencing realignment as a head coach.
“We had to do a lot of work before realignment to secure our pre-district games,” Fagan said. “We had to find four games, but there were rumors we might be in a smaller district, so we could have had to find more games. There was good work by our coaches to make sure we had teams to play and it was a good experience. Everything worked out for us.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com
