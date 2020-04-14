On fire to get back to baseball, Sparks commits to Murray State College

Although the high school baseball season is still in limbo, Gainesville’s Draike Sparks has secured his collegiate future as he recently committed to Murray State College in Oklahoma.
Sparks said it is a blessing to be able to play college baseball, but he is also looking forward to the college experience.
“It means a lot,” Sparks said. “I means I get another chance to play baseball of course and get a chance to get a degree and education and it gives me a chance to be somebody one day. It gives me a chance to meet new people. All the other stuff is extra. Going to college is to get an education. If you get any option to play at the next level and get money, it’s a blessing. It doesn’t matter what sport or what level.”
Sparks said it was a lifelong dream to play college sports and that he feels at peace on the baseball field.
“Being on the field is a stress reliever and where you can get away from any problem,” Sparks said. “It’s a stress-free environment. What I like most about baseball is throwing someone out at second. It makes you feel like you’re on top of the world and it gives you confidence. It’s a wakeup to the other team and those are free outs.”
Sparks has played the majority of his high school career as a catcher, but this season he took over the top pitching role for the Leopards.
Gainesville head coach Wes Roberson said Sparks’ knowledge of the game is what makes him such a good player.
“He knows how to position himself on the field,” Roberson said. “In the five years I’ve been coaching, he’s one of the most knowledgeable kids I’ve coached. Having him be able to pitch helps us out a lot. He competes wherever he’s on the field but you see it most on the mound. He kept us in ball games and he’s got the stuff to be a great pitcher in high school.”
Sparks will be a utility player at Murray State and he said while he is looking forward to playing in college, he is still holding out hope that baseball will return this season. Sparks he wouldn’t trade anything for one more high school game.
“I haven’t mentally prepared myself because I don’t think it’s over,” Sparks said. “I don’t really know what to think about it honestly. If the season was over, that would suck because seniors wouldn’t get to play again and haven’t got the opportunity I have. It would suck for the team. That’s all I’m thinking about.”
Roberson said he believes that if Sparks keeps headed in the right direction, there is nothing stopping him from achieving whatever he wants.
“It’s going to be a blessing for him,” Roberson said. “He gets to continue to play the game he loves. We all want to keep playing. They said it best in Moneyball, everybody has an endgame. It just depends on whether you’re 18 or you’re 40. If he keeps up with his work ethic and stays on top of his grades, he’ll be fine. I see a lot of myself in him and I think he’ll do great things. Hopefully he could transfer to a Division I school. He’s just got to keep working in the weight room.”
Sparks had a special connection with Murray State coach Jake Mitzner right from the start and said that relationship is a big reason he committed to Murray State.
“My brother went to college and was getting looked at by coach Mitzner and he really liked him,” Sparks said. “We started talking and I sent him my film and he asked me to go watch their game. We talked after and they offered me back in August and I just committed recently. I like that I didn’t feel like I was talking to a coach. It’s like I’ve known him for years. There’s not a bunch of pressure to do perfect. Of course you want to do good and want to do your best, but it’s not overwhelming.”
Sparks said Mitzner gave him confidence that he could transition to a Division I or Division II school with good performance. Sparks knows he has a lot of work to put in.
“Hopefully I can get to the next place and my goal is to play four years and he said he could get me that,” Sparks said. “I’m going to have to work hard and keep my grades up. Sometimes that’s tough for a lot of people. I need to get more power and I need more reps. The more you do it the better you are at it. That’s all baseball is, repetition.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.