Patience. The Muenster Lady Hornets preached it all game long against Mason in the Class 2A state semifinal game Friday, March 6, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. Players on the court implored each other to be composed and Muenster head coach Chris Hightower screamed “patience” nearly every trip to the offensive end of the floor.
The Lady Hornets knew it would be a low-scoring game and after a fast start by both teams in the first quarter, it was Muenster that outlasted the Cowgirls the final three quarters.
Holding a one-point lead at halftime, the Lady Hornets outscored Mason by eight in the third frame and knocked down their free throws in the final quarter to secure a 43-34 victory to send them to the state title game against Gruver at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7.
Once the Lady Hornets broke the Cowgirls’ press, they were able to discover their offense and find the right shot.
“With the way the game was going, there was no need for us to keep on pushing, keep on pushing and keep on pushing,” Hightower said. “Because even in the half court, Mason was making it very tough on us. It seemed like we were just settling. We worked really tough for a
good shot, miss it, get an offensive rebound, kick it out and get a 3-pointer. That’s not really what our style is all about or what we really like to do. Once we pushed it to nine or 10, we didn’t want to stall, but we definitely wanted to slow down the game a little bit.”
Despite trailing 9-4 to begin the game, Muenster never flinched. With the Lady Hornets taking the lead into the locker room at halftime, Hightower said there was still plenty of room for improvement and the message to his team was to extend the lead.
“We weathered that early storm and that’s kind of been the mantra of our team this year,” Hightower said. “We never panic and we’ve had that a lot throughout the year the tough schedule that we had. We didn’t panic, but I didn’t think we quite played up to our potential.”
Muenster’s Martie McCoy led all players with 17 points, including the first two points of the second half to put the Lady Hornets up 22-19. Mason answered back-to-back buckets to claim a 23-22 lead, but the Lady Hornets locked down defensively the rest of the quarter, using a 10-0 run to take command of the game at 32-23 headed to the fourth.
When asked after the game how Muenster won the game, Hightower had a quick response.
“Defense,” Hightower said. “That’s what we hang our hat on. Two years ago when we first started, that was going to be the foundation of what we do. Defensively and in the half court, I like our chances. One tough shot and out is what we like to talk about. These guys did a really good job and Mason made it very tough for sure.”
McCoy, in just her sophomore season, led the team in rebounding with seven boards and Hightower said she is Muenster’s defensive leader.
“She plays so physical and plays so tough,” Hightower said. “You’d be hard-pressed to find a better rebounder in the state in our classification. She does such a good job and here in the second half of the season, she’s done a really good job of finishing around the rim a lot softer and a lot better at the offensive end. In the regional final and in this game right here, she kind of got the offensive stuff going for us and we needed somebody to step up for us, especially with the nerves.
“Martie plays way above her age. Not bad for a 15-year old on the biggest stage possible. She’s done a great job.”
The Lady Hornets, who were outsized by the taller and bigger Cowgirls, used their defense to conjure 13 points off 16 Mason turnovers and won the game despite shooting just 30% from the field compared to Mason’s 39.5%.
Annie Anderle was second on the team in scoring with 10 points and led the team in assists along with Kaley Berkley with three.
Berkley dealt with Mason’s press up the court the entire game and she said her experience in the Lady Hornets’ regional final win over Martin’s Mill that broke its 116-game winning streak led to her performance against Mason.
“I think Martin’s Mill has one of the best presses of the state and I think Mason tried to give it their all because it’s their last shot,” Berkley said. “I think just dealing with Martin’s Mill’s press and all the other presses that we’ve dealt with in the past have really prepared for the fact that there are going to be people that put pressure on me and I will be able to get through it.”
Muenster improved to 36-4 on the season and their win marked a school record, eclipsing the previous record of 35 set in 1993 with assistant coach Amy Binder on the team.
“It’s very special and there’s not an ounce of her feeling bad about it,” Hightower said.
The players walked into the locker room after the game and their conversation was simple – one more game.
Muenster will face Gruver (37-2) after the Lady Hounds took down Grapeland 59-49 to advance.
“Gruver is a really, really good team,” Hightower said. “They are long. That Panhandle basketball is so tough. They do such a good job. They’ve got a sophomore guard that can really, really go. Everybody else is so fundamental, so good and well coached. It’s going to be a battle tomorrow. We’re going to have to really play well.”
