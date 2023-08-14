Everyone’s going to State this year — you heard that here first.
My record as a prognosticator is pretty mixed; however, I’m sure I’m right this time.
I’ve been spending my early mornings recently on football fields around Cooke County, talking to football players and coaches. We’ll be previewing all eight of the county’s high school football teams in our Aug. 26-27 edition.
The boys have shirked off this Godawful heat to get down to work on their practice fields since the first of the month, after a summer of conditioning and studying up on whatever new wrinkles their coaches have in store for opponents on Friday nights this fall.
I’ve come away with one conclusion thus far: I want to cover every one of them playing for state titles this year. Yes, I know that’s not possible — some of them would knock off the others in the district playoffs. I don’t care — I want ‘em all in. And not just because I get to claim mileage for going to wherever they play. They’re all working hard toward those goals and I, for one, want to see that hard work pay off for them. In fact, I want to see the volleyball and cross country teams all go to state, too.
You and I know, however, that a few of them will be accomplishing a lot just to compete for playoff spots. There’s no shame in that either. Hard work and improvement are rich rewards on their own terms. I hope our sports coverage going forward reflects that.
Anyway, I’ll have a couple of freelancers turning up at different spots during the season to help me get all of the high schools the coverage they very much deserve. Volleyball, basketball, softball, baseball, track, cross country and the rest are going to get their ink, too. I could use some help from y’all, however, with getting pictures and news from the junior high ranks, club teams and the like. Email them to me at meads@gainesvilleregister. com. We’ve always got room for them.
We lost our ace Sports Editor Tanner Spearman to a bigger job in Arkansas. I’m going to be the sports guy on top of my Editor duties for the foreseeable future. That’s a good thing because I like high school sports every bit as much as you do.
I really enjoy getting paid to go to ballgames. It’s how I started in this business over three decades ago. Sometimes I wonder why I moved over to news — I’m sure I had a good reason, but I’ll be darned if I can remember it.
So, if you see a fat, middle- aged guy in a Yankees cap and horn-rimmed glasses carrying a big camera around the football field on Fridays, come over and say hey. You can clue me in on what the Register is getting right and wrong with sports and everything else. I’m always happy to chat up readers and pick their brains.
If you don’t see me around, send an email to that address above or call me at 864-356-1036 and I’ll be glad to discuss whatever you like.
