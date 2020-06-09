Everyone at Muenster has been aching to get back to workouts.
On Monday, June 8, the Hornets got their first taste of organized workouts after the University Interscholastic League recently allowed school athletes to begin working out again.
Muenster athletic director Brady Carney said everyone had smiles on their faces, despite being out of shape after several months away.
“I’m excited too,” Carney said. “I’ve been smiling all morning and I’ve been up here since 6:30 a.m. The world we live in right now is a crazy place, so to see these kids, that helps us forget about some of the craziness right now. I think everybody is excited from the coaches to the kids.”
The Hornets had 80 total boys come to workouts and 57 girls. Carney said it’s clear they were itching to get back to working out.
“For a 16-year-old kid to get up at 7:30 in the morning to get up here and work out, that’s tough,” Carney said. “They’re committed to getting better and I think that gives us an advantage. Most of them were smiling and cutting up when I got here, and talking about being back. I think the kids are wanting to get back to some sort of normal, whatever that may be and just be around each other more.”
The number of athletes who showed up is another good sign that the Muenster athletic program is in good shape, according to Carney.
“It’s right where I thought it would be,” Carney said. “Our numbers are always good. For football, we were at 95%. This is where I feel like you can gain an advantage and I feel like we’ve always had that 90% participation in the summer and I think that puts us over the edge. Even after a three- or four-month layoff, we had almost everyone here.”
There were a host of precautions needed to be taken to keep the kids safe and while things went relatively smoothly in that area, Carney said the main effect it had was it was time-consuming.
“I could be doing other things, but I’ve got to take temperatures and it’s just something we have to do,” Carney said. “As far as weights go, after each weight group is done, they’re wiping down their benches and their bars and stuff. It just takes some time. I’m not griping, but it’s just the way it goes.”
The social distancing side of things also went well, according to Carney.
“I thought it was OK,” Carney said. “I wanted to have five to six kids per group outside so they were pretty spread out and they were spread out in the weight room with eight to 10 kids on each side of the weight room. We’re doing all we can and I thought it went good.”
All together, Carney said the first day of workouts were everything he expected.
“I didn’t think we pushed them all that hard,” Carney said. “We’re doing high reps and high sets in the weight room without a bunch of weight, more for conditioning. Outside, we had three different stations with some 40s at the end. I expected to see kids throwing up, bent over and struggling and that’s what I saw. It’s not the weights that I worry about, but trying to get a 16-year-old boy to go out and run and stuff is tough.”
Before Monday, Carney was anticipating for the athletes to be out of shape and he said that panned out exactly as he thought it would.
“I could tell the kids hadn’t been doing anything conditioning-wise,” Carney said. “To play a two-hour football game, they are not at that point by any means. We’re preparing for football or basketball or whatever. You have to play four quarters in whatever game it is. If you’re not in some sort of cardiovascular shape, you’re not going to finish and we try to preach that all year long to be just as strong in the third and fourth quarter.”
In concert with the weightlifting, the outside agility and conditioning training was also successful.
“We had three stations where they spent about five to seven minutes at each station, whether it was for footwork with drills, or dummies or hurdle drills for mobility,” Carney said. “Then they finished with six to eight 40s at the end. The thing we’re trying to do outside is it’s our conditioning, but it’s more based with hips and footwork. If you can turn and move to accelerate to another, that’s ideal. There aren’t many games where you move in a straight line.”
Moving forward, the goal for the rest of the week for the athletes is to get past how sore they will be so that they can get to better weightlifting and sport-specific instruction.
“They’re going to wake up the next day and some of them aren’t going to be able to move really,” Carney said. “For me, it really takes about a week or two weeks to get all that stuff out and after that we’ll start going a little bit harder and getting heavier as time goes out. I tried to help them understand that it’s not where you start, but it’s where you want to finish on Aug. 3 when football starts. That’s when we need to be our strongest and we’ve got almost two months to do that.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
