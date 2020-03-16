Roped a win

Landon Weaver, center, a member of Era FFA, caught a calf on Saturday, Feb. 8, the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, a stock show spokesman said. The Calf Scramble took place every night during the stock show and 4-H and FFA youth competed for certificates to purchase a breeding animal to show at next year’s show.

 Courtesy photo

