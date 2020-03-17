Scramble to success

Dillon Hodge, center, a member of Valley View FFA, caught a calf Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, a stock show spokesman said. The Calf Scramble took place every night during the stock show and 4-H and FFA youth competed for certificates to purchase a breeding animal to show at next year’s show.

 Courtesy photo

