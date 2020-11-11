The Collinsville Pirates erupted offensively in the first quarter of their game against Tom Bean on Friday, Nov. 6.
The Pirates conjured 39 points in the first frame on the way to a 64-14 blowout in the final game of the regular season.
The win clinched the third seed for Collinsville, earning the Pirates a date with the second-seeded Rivercrest Rebels at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12 in Bonham.
Head coach Garrett Patterson said he couldn’t have asked for a better start to the game, especially after without playing the past two weeks due to quarantine.
“We played really, really well,” Patterson said. “That’s always good. It was 39-6 at the end of the first quarter. I felt good and you could definitely tell our kids had 21 days off. Our kids were so ready to play. As soon as we got into the second quarter, our kids were gassed. They were so out of shape and it was like the first of the year again. They were really out of shape.”
Defensively, Patterson said the Pirates also played fast. They shut Tom Bean out in the second half as well.
“We executed what we tried to do really well,” Patterson said.
One benefit to having their game against Tom Bean moved back to the final week of the regular season was clearing off the cobwebs before the Pirates began their playoff march.
“I think it worked out for the best,” Patterson said. “It was the best possible situation because I wouldn’t want Thursday’s game to be the first one we played in 20 days. It turned out well and you never can tell how that’s going to affect high school kids.”
There weren’t too many major areas that Patterson said needed cleaning up from the Pirates’ tilt against Tom Bean, but they will have to refine some of the minor facets of the game headed into their against Rivercrest.
“We need to work on head placement for offensive linemen for their blocks and wide receivers need to break down for their blocks,” Patterson said. “We only threw the ball five times and both completions were two touchdowns. We didn’t have a need to keep throwing and I tried to run the clock out to avoid injuries the rest of the game.”
Patterson said the best part of the game was seeing his team play a clean game and be mentally engaged.
There is a bit of concern for Patterson of his team playing on a Thursday as he said losing a day of preparation is never ideal, so as a result, the Pirates didn’t review film of Tom Bean and they went straight to preparing for Rivercrest.
Rivercrest is 6-3 on the season and Patterson said the Rebels are a “really good” team.
“Their quarterback makes them go,” Patterson said. “He reminds me a lot of Alvord’s quarterback, who is really good. He can run the ball and they both throw a good deep ball. They’re going to have some challenges for us. They’ve got a big offensive tackle that is going to Arkansas. He’s 6-6, 285 pounds. He’s going to be a challenge for us defensively, so we’ll have to make sure we help out with him when we can.”
The Rebels operate out of the spread formation with the quarterback taking the majority of the touches.
Defensively, the Rebels roll out a 4-3 look, which is a basic formation that the Pirates are familiar with.
“They don’t do anything like Argyle or Celina where it’s people coming from everywhere, but they do a good job of adjusting to what you’re doing,” Patterson said. “We have to handle their quarterback and the deep ball. If we can do those two things, I feel like we have a pretty good shot. We have to take care of the ball and execute. That’s typically what it boils down to.”
The Pirates (6-3) went 6-6 last season and used a blocked field goal to escape Wolfe City in the first round 15-14 before falling 54-6 to San Saba.
Patterson said he thinks the potential of this year’s team, which is in its second year in the system, is very high.
“Playoffs are different because it could come down to one play,” Patterson said. “It’s very, very different and it’s about how focused they can get. At some point in time and it always does, talent has to match up with talent. I think if we play well tomorrow, we have a good chance of winning the game.”
