The Collinsville Pirates dropped back-to-back losses to Lindsay and Alvord to open district play, but since then, they have found their game on both sides of the ball.
Collinsville has outscored its opponents 92-9 in its past two games and are back in the playoff mix. The Pirates are coming off a 31-9 win over Trenton on Friday, Oct. 21, and head coach Garrett Patterson said the game panned out the way he thought it would with the Tigers trying to grind down the clock with their offense.
Thankfully, the Pirates were efficient with their own offense and took a 16-0 lead headed into halftime.
“Trenton is a good team that is physical,” Patterson said. “They are just a good, quality team and I knew that going in. Going into their place and us not playing well on the road was a concern. We played a pretty good game. They tried to limit our possessions and we only had three possessions in the first half, but thankfully we scored on two of them.”
Patterson said he was proud of how the team played in the second half and closed out the game.
Offensively, the Pirates only ran 38 plays, but they made the most out of them and were successful in the red zone.
Junior running back Cory Sheppard ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns on just 11 carries.
Patterson said they knew they had to be capitalize on every possession.
Along with their shutout of Tioga on Oct. 9, the nine points the Pirates gave up to Trenton were two of the three top defensive performances of the season.
“Defensively, we played pretty well and we played very physical,” Patterson said. “They had some big running backs so we had to really fly to the ball and wrap up. We did a good job of that.”
Collinsville (5-3) was supposed to take on Tom Bean on Friday, Oct. 23, but several of the Pirates had to be quarantined due to exposure to someone with a positive coronavirus test.
“We don’t have any positive cases, but we have eight in quarantine,” Patterson said. “It is what it is. It’s very frustrating. I felt like we had good momentum going into this week. Our kids practiced really well at the beginning of the week and we had been starting to play good ball, but it wasn’t if, but when. It’s out of everybody’s control. I’m just glad it hit us now and hopefully bypasses in the playoffs because the playoffs are going to be wild.”
Thankfully the Pirates and District 5-2A Division I built in a bye week at the end of the season, so the matchup against Tom Bean will take place Friday, Nov. 6.
“It’s a good thing,” Patterson said of the bye week. “We had enough forethought to give our kids the best chance to play it out on the field. That was one thing I thought we did a good job of in the district executive committee meeting.”
Patterson said maintaining timing on both offense and defense will be the struggle the next few weeks alongside not being able to practice.
“Conditioning is a big worry,” Patterson said. “Offense is such rhythm and being in the right spot at the right time. When you lose eight kids and you have two weeks off, then you really have to worry about it. It’s definitely been a whirlwind for sure. You’ve got to coach on the fly this year especially. We’ll try to make the best of it.”
Reach Patrick Hayslip at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
