The Collinsville Pirates couldn’t keep up with the Lindsay Knights in their first district tilt, falling 68-28 on Friday, Sept. 25.
The Pirates will be tested again this week as they continue district play with a showdown against Alvord on the road Friday, Oct. 2.
Despite Alvord’s record of 1-3, head coach Garrett Patterson has been telling his team all week not to overlook the Bulldogs.
“I’ve preached to them already that it’s a big trap game and I think we understand the magnitude of the game, but we can’t go over there and be flat to start,” Patterson said. “That’s something I’m worried about quite a bit because the last time we went on the road against Peaster we were really flat. I think they’re a lot better than their record shows. Kids buy into the rankings and all that junk, but we have to go over there after a big game and Alvord is coming off a big win. That has me big-time worried.”
Alvord senior quarterback Corbyn Cornell is the head of the offensive snake for the Bulldogs and Patterson said everything runs through him.
Stopping Cornell will be crucial for the Pirates if they want to rebound from their loss and even their district record at 1-1.
“He’s their best player by far and he’s a dual-threat quarterback,” Patterson said. “He runs and throws it very well. We’re going to have to deal with him all night long. He can do it very effectively. They’re definitely going to try to run the football and they’ve got a pretty good running back too.”
Throughout the first five games of the season, the Pirates (3-2) have performed well against run-oriented teams, but not as well against passing teams.
The Pirates’ history of stopping the run this year does bode well for their matchup against Alvord, Patterson said.
“The most dangerous thing is If we have to give up coverage to handle the quarterback and his running ability, that puts us into a bad position, but if we can play coverage and handle him, that puts us in a much better position to defend,” Patterson said.
The Bulldogs have transitioned from a 4-2-5 defense to a stack defense and Patterson said they have done that to try to get more pressure on opposing offenses. Still, Patterson isn’t sure which defense he’ll see Friday.
After yielding 68 points on defense last week against Lindsay, the most the Pirates have given up this season, Patterson said they have to clean up their secondary coverage if they are going to be successful and he said they have addressed it throughout this week of practice.
“We gave up some big passes and not so much from a schematic standpoint, but more from a technique and alignment standpoint,” Patterson said. “I think it’s definitely fixable and we’ve gotten a lot of it cleaned up. It’s going to be a big part of the game Friday.”
The Pirates know how important this game of the season is as they hope to avoid going 0-2 to start district.
“This kind of sets us in our path of where we want to be,” Patterson said. “We definitely don’t want to go 0-2 and that would be a major ding. We’re treating this game as the most important game in the world because it is.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.