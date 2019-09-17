The Collinsville Pirates have made progress each and every game this season. After dropping an 8-6 defeat to Sacred Heart to open the season, the Pirates have rattled off two straight wins.
First Collinsville took down Boles 21-12 and last Friday, Sept. 13, the Pirates fought off S&S Consolidated for the 42-28 victory.
Head coach Garrett Patterson said he can see the growth on offense after the Pirates’ best scoring output of the season.
“We’ve been playing defense pretty well the whole time ever since our scrimmages and it takes time with the offense we run,” Patterson said. “It takes a lot of skill and mastery of those skills. The offense is always behind at the first of the year. If you go back to the Sacred Heart game, we blew so many assignments up front. A lot of it is we have to grow up as a team and we’ve done that.”
As for how the Pirates have made offensive strides, Patterson said it boils down to carrying out the play the way it was intended.
“A lot of the kids are starting to understand the big picture now and their role in the scheme of things,” Patterson said. “There is a whole lot of technique that goes into it. It’s been a change for them. I just feel like we’re in the beginning. We’ve only had three games. It was good to have a good offensive output, but we’re just at the cusp of where we have to go.”
Patterson said he had a talk with his team at halftime of the S&S game and he said he noticed the team walked with a different swagger in the second half.
“We had a nice conversation about believing in ourselves,” Patterson said. “Last year, we were led by three seniors and I told them that those guys aren’t coming through the door. If you don’t believe in yourself, you’re not going to win. The team that came out the second half was a lot different from the first half. They were a lot more confident. They didn’t hope things worked. They made it happen and they had belief.”
The Pirates’ passing attack had its best game of the season against S&S and Patterson said he could tell from the practices leading up to the game that success was in their future.
“It just started clicking,” Patterson said. “I could tell a difference on Tuesday in practice and Luis Hernandez was throwing the ball really well. It’s a confidence thing. Right off the bat, he threw a 30-yard pass that was big. Getting Trey Shelby back from his banged up ankle helped as well. The kids executed really well up front.”
Patterson said S&S was the toughest team they have played this season.
“Defensively, S&S was ready to play,” Patterson said. “They’re really, really, really big up front. They have a good running back that was a handful for us. We didn’t have any big plays until the end of the first half and we were very, very gassed and tired. I knew at halftime that the second half was going to be an absolute battle for us. We had played as hard as you could possibly play in the first. I think they’re better than their 0-3 record.”
Defensively, the Pirates still have room to grow.
“We’ve got to get back to what we were doing,” Patterson said. “We didn’t do a bad job during the game, but we have to finish our tackles and continue to build. I feel really comfortable with what we’re doing defensively.”
The Pirates will host Bells on Friday, Sept. 20, at W. L. Stephenson Sports Complex and will be facing their former coach Dale West. Bells will employ the familiar tactics the Pirates used last season on their way to a district championship.
Bells will trot out the Slot-T offense and Patterson said the players are very familiar with it.
“Bells is getting better with it like we are,” Patterson said. “They pose a lot of issues with time of possession and keeping the ball away from the offense. We’re going to have to execute really well and we’ll probably only get six or seven offensive possessions. When you play the Slot-T or Wing-T teams, time management is really critical. We have to get ahead by two touchdowns and they’ll be behind the 8-ball with the way they play. It kind of puts them in a bind and causes them to do things they’re not comfortable with like going fast and throwing the ball downfield.”
Patterson said he expects the Pirates’ offense to have its hands full with the Bells defense.
“They’re a really, really sound defensive team,” Patterson said. “Everything they do they execute pretty well. They’re big at the nose guard and defensive tackles. We have to go out and make plays like we did against S&S. They have a bend, but don’t break mentality. That kind of goes along with the identity of the offense. We’re going to have to execute and sustain drives.”
While Patterson said it would be emotional for the Pirates to face their old coach, he is reminding them not to get too stressed out about it.
“It’s good to be tested early and as emotional as this game will be, I’ve told our kids that it’s not a district game or a state championship,” Patterson said. “We still have to play football and it doesn’t matter who is on the side of the field. If things don’t go our way, how will we react? We have to make sure we’re emotionally in check.”
Patrick Hayslip
