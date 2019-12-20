Several Gainesville powerlifters are grinding during the offseason in preparation for what they hope is a long journey that ends at the state meet.
Senior Makaela Manuel, junior Tramera Bynum and sophomore Aaliyah Henry all competed in the Metroflex Christmas Classic in Arlington last week.
Manuel and Bynum each won the teen division in their respective weight classes.
Manuel competed in two events — the bench press and the deadlift. Manuel benched 145 pounds and deadlifted 340 pounds.
Gainesville head coach Kenneth Wilkerson said Manuel is driven to return to the state meet, where she disqualified due to a judge’s decision.
“She’s worked her butt off,” Wilkerson said. “She’s worked harder than anybody else and that’s not a negative on the others. She’s pushed herself so hard to be here at all workouts to add those weights. What she was doing there was 20 pounds more than she did last year. That’s without being in super protective gear and all that kind of stuff. So it’s really good what she’s doing so far and how hard she’s worked.”
The state disqualification was on her deadlift. The judges said she didn’t lower as far as she needed to, so that is one area Manuel is determined to remedy this season.
“There’s three judges and they’re judging you on depth, along with a host of other things,” Wilkerson said. “But the main thing the side judge is looking for is depth. And so the bigger girls in particular, the way they’re built, makes it hard for the judge to tell depth. They didn’t feel like she went low enough on her squats. I obviously disagree. You have to adjust your game. That’s part of the powerlifting game. It’s like when you’re playing football and referees call a lot penalties. You’ve got to realize that you have to adjust what you’re doing.”
Bynum benched 135 pounds and deadlifted 380 pounds and Wilkerson said after her third-place finish at state last season, the goal this year is to win it.
“She’s trying to get stronger and she’s really pushed herself,” Wilkerson said. “She knows her weakest area was squat and she’s got to strengthen that. She has a really good bench press and she has an elite deadlift. She’s probably one of the best deadlifters I’ve ever coached. She is built perfect for it. She has a gymnastics background, so she has a very strong posterior chain to begin with. You can get a wide base and she has very strong hips and she has great posture which allows her to stay upright. She can just exert that force on the bar.”
Henry had a leg injury, so she just competed in the bench press, where she pumped out 175 pounds on the way to a second-place finish.
The focus for Henry’s success according to Wilkerson is building up more confidence. Many times Wilkerson has seen powerlifters undersell themselves on how much weight they can lift.
Pushing the boundaries is key to powerlifting as a sport.
“She’s a stud and she is just naturally strong,” Wilkerson said. “She’s just one of those people that’s just powerful. She’s a great shot putter, she’s a great hitter in volleyball and she can rebound the basketball. She does all these different sports. Strength isn’t her problem. She can exert power on the bar. Her biggest thing is training her mentally to be stronger.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.