Prestage commits to Ranger College

Gainesville’s Landon Prestage had his senior baseball season cut short and in the interim, he’s taken the time to improve himself.
“It’s a major point in my life,” Prestage said. “I’ve taken this time to make myself better. Not only do I have the sport of baseball to get better at, but you have this time to work on you and get you to where you want to be moving forward.”
Prestage has plenty to get ready for as he recently committed to play baseball at Ranger College and he said once he made the decision, it was a weight off his shoulders.
“I’ve been in contact with them since the start of the fall and I recently committed this last week to Ranger,” Prestage said. “Committing takes a lot of weight off your shoulders and to be able to further your learning and to be able to go to school is great.”
Prestage has always wanted to be a collegiate athlete and he also has hopes of getting an engineering degree.
“That’s where I want to be the next few years,” Prestage said.
Gainesville head coach Wes Roberson said he has no doubt Prestage will excel at the next level.
“He knew he was going to Ranger before the season started and there is nothing wrong with going to a junior college,” Roberson said. “I went to junior college too. I think it’s great he’s able to go to the next level and play especially since his senior season got cut short. He can definitely hang with the best of them at the next level and hopefully he can help Ranger out right away.”
Not finishing out his senior year was tough to swallow, according to Prestage.
“It was really tough because it’s my senior season this year and it’s a year for me to really take things in and go on to the next chapter of my life,” Prestage said. “It’s very disappointing. In the first quarter of the season, it wasn’t the results we wanted, but we were going into district having a chance and we were going to play. It’s something none of us have had to deal with. It’s definitely something different.”
As a infielder and pitcher, Roberson said Prestage was integral to the team this year.
“He’s up there with Draike Sparks,” Roberson said. “Everybody is important to the team, but he and Draike are our two producers. Without him, we don’t score near as many runs. Even on the mound, he was always competing. He and Draike were our top two pitchers. He commanded the zone and threw a lot of strikes. He always kept us in the ball game.”
Prestage said he has goals of eventually moving onto a four-year university.
“I’d like to transfer to a four-year university where I can pursue engineering,” Prestage said. “I’d like to get that degree and try to be an engineer at a big company. I’m still making decisions. I’d like to take one thing at a time and also have a plan for my future.”
School has always been important to Prestage and he said he is looking forward to meeting new people.
“I see having a good educational background will lead to much better things,” Prestage said. “To get a degree lets you have a much wider field of things you can do. You can meet people that change your life for the better. You can meet the people that help you set the goals you want to achieve in life.”
Prestage said he will miss myriad aspects of his senior year, from the sports banquet to graduation.
“Other than baseball, all the end-of-the-year activities being moved makes things difficult,” Prestage said. “I was looking forward to those other events and live out that high school life you dreamed of since you were a freshman. I was looking forward to the sports banquet, prom and graduation. Nothing is normal right now. I don’t think it will be a bad thing as long as it still happens. I’d still like to be able to walk across the state and get my diploma.”
As for the work Prestage said he still has to put in before he moves on to college, much is left to be done.
“There’s a lot of things I can improve on, from top to bottom,” Prestage said. “I’d like to be in the best shape I can be and be the best athlete I can be when I get there. I’d like to improve on base running, hitting and fielding and improve in those areas.”
