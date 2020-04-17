Gainesville senior Devlyn Hall didn’t know if he would ever play sports again.
After being diagnosed with a heart condition during his junior year in 2018, he was told that he wouldn’t be able to play competitive sports again. That included his favorite sport, football.
But Hall made a near-miraculous recovery and returned to the field his senior season. Last week, he fulfilled what he and his doctors thought was a long shot as he cemented his collegiate future, committing to play football for the University of the Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Hall was an all-district player for the Leopards in his sophomore season, but he was preparing for his junior year when he found out he was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy and ventricular tachycardia.
“It was a huge setback I was told I would never bounce back from it,” Hall said. “After staying in the hospital for weeks at a time, everything turned into a miracle and a blessing. Other people would try to relate to me and I thank them for their understanding, but pretty much nobody I’ve talked to has been through this. It’s hard for people to comprehend what I was going through.”
Hall had a team of doctors helping him at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas and he said the moment he got the bad news was a punch to the stomach.
“It’s an unbearable feeling I can’t explain,” Hall said. “I understand when you tear your ACL that it’s a slight possibility that you wouldn’t come back, but when I was told I couldn’t come back, not many people have heard those words. I felt like the people that were there for me couldn’t necessarily relate to the perseverance I was facing.”
Not only was Hall one of the best players on the team his sophomore season, he was counted on to lead the offensive and defensive lines his junior year.
“He was our best returning all-around lineman,” Gainesville head coach James Polk said. “That obviously was a big hindrance to us having him out. That summer, he was voted as the best camper at the Oklahoma State camp he went to. His upside going into his junior year and the expectations were huge. He did well enough to impress everyone and the coaches in the region. His leadership is unmatched.”
After sitting out his entire junior season, Hall’s senior season was also in limbo, but to his surprise, he received good news from his doctors Sept. 19, 2019.
“It was just supposed to be a normal checkup and an EKG,” Hall said. “15-20 minutes later, my whole heart team of 19 doctors in Children’s Medical in Dallas walked in. My doctor walked in and I thought, oh lord, what’s wrong now. They said ‘a year ago, we said you wouldn’t be able to play sports the rest of your life,’ but they said I was 100% healed.
“I had the worst day of my life when they said I couldn’t and then the best day of my life when I found out I was able to play.”
Hall waited to tell his friends and reserved the news reveal for his football teammates.
“The first thing I did was I didn’t tell anybody,” Hall said. “It was only me, my mom and my father. We didn’t tell anybody. The first thing I wanted to do was go back to the high school. I told the football team one day after school and I was walking into the indoor and the kids started to get hyped. They all asked if I got released and we all celebrated. I threw on a helmet and got after it.”
Polk remembers that moment vividly.
“It was awesome,” Polk said. “It had nothing to do with what he would provide us on the team, but you don’t get these days back. For a kid to be told many times that he can’t do anything competitive again was very disheartening. To see his face and to see how the team reacted, it was awesome for that kid because Devlyn is a good dude.”
After trying his best to get back into shape, Hall finally got his chance to return to the field. He did so Sept. 27, 2019, against Bridgeport in front of the home fans, friends and family.
“I always thought I was in pretty good shape my sophomore year and I began to put on weight my junior year not being able to work out,” Hall said. “I had pretty much a week to prepare from sitting out. All I remember is when I went in, I thought I hope this guy doesn’t give me a run for my money because I haven’t been in the weight room. A couple drives gassed me out. It was a matter of hitting it hard again.
“From being on the field every snap in my sophomore year to being out all my junior year to playing my senior year, it was one of the best feelings of my life.”
Polk said the lift he gave his team during that 53-35 victory was immeasurable.
“I knew he could play and I kept waiting to see when the time was right to see when he was able to work in there,” Polk said. “He didn’t start of course because he hadn’t been doing stuff for a year and a half, but he got out there and you could see the joy in his eye and motivation and excitement he brought to his teammates. That was so satisfying to me. I was thinking about him the whole night.”
After the football season came to an end, Hall shifted his attention to baseball. He was also back on college football coaches’ radars.
Hall said once he was free to work out and play football, he began to reach out to those college coaches.
“Prior to my commitment, once I got 100% released to play football, I ended up emailing 79 different universities throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado and Arkansas,” Hall said.
Hall received six college offers including from McMurray University, Howard Payne University, Wayland Baptist University, Southwestern College in Kansas and Adams State University in Colorado.
In the end, it boiled down to winning for Hall.
“It came down to Mary Hardin-Baylor because I knew my sophomore year when I learned about them that they’re an outstanding program,” Hall said. “They’ve won two national championships in the past four years. Their campus is beautiful. My parents and I loved it and I felt very welcomed on my visit. I think I have a great chance to win and that’s pretty much all I have always known.
“We never lost growing up and if we did it was in the last game of the season. Winning is a great feeling. Nobody likes to lose.”
Hall knows what both winning and losing in life feels like, but now that he has his future set, he is looking forward to putting a few more Ws in the win column.
“Coach Mark Carey asked me down to visit,” Hall said. “I was super excited because they are one of the best programs in the state of Texas. I was happy because if I go there, I’ll win. I’ll have to work hard for it, but they know how to win and they cherish the feeling of a win. He ended up offering me that day. I waited about three weeks and then committed.”
Hall said when he finally committed, it was a weight off his shoulders and a dream fulfilled.
“My sophomore season, I was talking to colleges, but then colleges blew me off after they found out about my heart, which is understandable,” Hall said. “Colleges gave up on me. It seemed like they were giving me excuses, but once I committed and I know I’m going to play collegiate ball, it’s all a blessing.”
There is still much work left to do for Hall and with the coronavirus halting all athletics, Hall’s workouts have had to be altered.
Hall’s goal is to make the traveling squad at Mary Hardin-Baylor and potentially be a backup or a starter.
Until then, Hall is doing all he can to get into shape.
“Since this quarantine stuff, I’ve got everything I need in my garage at home,” Hall said. “Me and couple friends have been working out and hitting it hard every day. I just have to continue to work out and eat the best way I can now. I don’t want to shed a bunch of weight, but I want to turn some of it into muscle. I’ve got to get my cardio in and get my lungs right.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.