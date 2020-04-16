Roberson taking over as Callisburg head volleyball coach

After four years and back-to-back Class 1A state championships at Neches, Morgan Roberson takes over for Angie Allen as Callisburg head volleyball coach.
Roberson said she knows she has big shoes to fill following Allen, who led the Lady Cats to a Class 3A state championship in 2018.
“Coach Allen has been there for 15-16 years and has been very successful,” Roberson said. “At least I have some success under my belt to hopefully fill those shoes.”
Roberson said she hopes her championship experience will carry over to Callisburg.
“One of the reasons I enjoy coaching volleyball is the preparation,” Roberson said. “It’s not as much game-time decisions. Once you get to that point, everything is so high pressure. You have to lay low, trust that you’ve prepared and trust the kids know what they’re doing. You can’t overwhelm them.”
Neches won in 2018 and Roberson got a chance to see the Lady Cats also capture their championship.
“The first year we won, it was cool to see them win,” Roberson said. “It’s exciting and nice to know that they have that experience and to know it’s at least possible. I think the talent has to be there for sure, but honestly, team chemistry and of course having a strong work ethic and being able to communicate has to fall into place.”
Family was the major reason Roberson made the decision to come to Callisburg as she is the mother of a 3-week-old boy, Maddox.
Callisburg is also where her parents live, so she will have the added support raising him.
“We did it for our family,” Roberson said. “My family is probably more excited than we are and it’s my parents’ first grandkid, so they’re over the moon. It really is exciting and it’s a blessing that the timing worked out wonderfully. My mom is going to help out babysitting-wise. It was a really, really hard decision. Apart from the fact that Neches should be able to win state again with them being juniors, I’ll miss the kids and the relationships with the staff. It’s hard to say goodbye.”
Roberson also went to high school at Callisburg and she said it is nice to return to a familiar place.
“I’m looking forward to building on coach Allen’s success really and establishing some roots,” Roberson said. “We’ve been here, but it’s not home. I’m happy to be somewhere familiar and know you can be there for a long time. When I got to Neches, they didn’t have a program much. I had to kind of build it up. It will be nice going to Callisburg where the program is already established and continuing what she’s already started.”
Running track in college at Tarleton State University, Roberson will also be the head track coach at Callisburg.
“I love track,” Roberson said. “I know when I was at Callisburg, the program was basically me and a couple other girls. It’s about getting the kids to buy in. It creates toughness mentally and physically. I’m really looking forward to getting that cranked up.”
As far as how it will be coaching her former high school team, Roberson said there is still much to figure out as the coronavirus has precluded her meeting with the players.
“Yes it’s home because I’m familiar with the building, but other than that, it’s a lot of new faces,” Roberson said. “I think it would only be really weird if one of the coaches that had coached me would be my assistant. We planned on going up there and meeting the girls and getting things started, but it’s hard to grasp it all with all that’s going on.
“I really just hope it’s over by the summer and hopefully we can get going then. The UIL allows just two hours a week of sports-specific practice, so hopefully we can utilize.”
Getting the players in shape will be the first goal and then Roberson said she can institute the foundation of her own program.
“I’d establish some things that are most important to a program like ball control and being able to put the ball where you want it to go,” Roberson said. “In my practices, they seem boring to the kids, but it pays off. If you can put the ball where you want it to go, that’s basically the game. They made playoffs last year and nobody expected them to. There will be talent for sure. It may not be the combination before, but I think we’ll be successful.”
Making the playoffs will be the baseline expectation for the Lady Cats and Roberson.
“We play to win,” Roberson said. “That’s our goal. Of course we want to have fun, but our goal is to get better every time we’re out on the court. I want to teach them some life lessons and win some volleyball games. Playoffs is pretty much a given for them and an expectation. That’s the bottom of the expectation. That’s what we aim for. We’ll set higher bars once I figure out what we can do.”
