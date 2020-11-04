The Sacred Heart Tigers have bounced back after a slow start to the season. After dropping their first three games of the season to much bigger schools in classification, the Tigers have rattled off three straight wins over teams their size.
Friday, Oct. 30, the Tigers breezed by Weatherford Christian 25-7 to even their record at 3-3.
Sacred Heart head coach Dale Schilling said it was a complete performance defensively.
“We played very good and I was really pleased that we played more physical and as a unit together,” Schilling said. “We’re playing well defensively. We’re tackling better. The defensive line is doing a great job getting penetration and the secondary is playing disciplined football. We expected them to come out in the flex-bone offense and they didn’t. We had to adjust on the fly and the kids did a good job readjusting.”
Schilling said the offense was sluggish at times, but freshman Ryan Swirczynski filled in well in his first official start at quarterback while junior Seth Swirczynski played a multitude of positions on offense.
“We had way too many penalties,” Schilling said. “I think we had 10 penalties and we had two turnovers. We did OK for the most part and we controlled the clock in the second half. Ryan did good. I’d grade him out very well in his first start and Seth played running back, slot receiver and wide receiver. We targeted him 20 times and every defense is going to have to know where he is.”
The Tigers are still trying to get into better shape after having their season delayed. They are lifting more weights and Schilling said that is paying off. The team cohesion is also starting to come together as well.
“We’re taking it day to day with the COVID situation,” Schilling said. “They know to play every play like it’s their last because they might take it away from you at any time. We’re also getting a bunch of kids back from injury. We got Jake Campbell back and he’ll be in full force this week. We’re getting Trey Thibodaux and Chris Espinoza back as well. They are big time impact players. It will be huge getting them back.”
In the meantime, the freshmen have stepped up in their place, which has Schilling optimistic about the team’s future.
The Tigers will travel to Fort Worth Calvary Christian, which is 0-6 on the season.
Schilling said the Conquerors have a dangerous dual-threat quarterback that gave them problems last season. However, it was the Tigers that came out on top 54-28.
“They had a very good football team last year and it was a huge, huge football game,” Schilling said. “They’ve lost a few good players from last year. We’re definitely going to have to put the breaks on their quarterback. Defensively, they’ll be very sound. The coach has been there for many years and we’ve played them every year for the past 20 years or so. We have to eliminate penalties and not turn the ball over.”
The tilt is a crucial one for the Tigers. If they come away with a win, they will secure the top seed in the playoffs and with that comes a bye.
“A bye isn’t good if you’re playing good football, but good if you have injuries,” Schilling said. “Right now, I would rather not get a bye because we’re playing pretty good football. It is what it is. Right now we’re playing with a lot of confidence, especially with the quarterback change. We’re playing faster, more physical and they’re having a lot of fun. We’re peaking at the right time.”
