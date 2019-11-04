The Sacred Heart Tigers continue to win and continue to make history. With their 16-14 win over Fort Worth Lake Country on Friday, Nov. 1, the Tigers clinched their first district championship since 2009 and moved to 9-0 on the season.
Their undefeated start matches their best start since 2003.
For just the second time this season, the win didn’t come easily for the Tigers. Sacred Heart trailed 6-0 at halftime and Sacred Heart head coach Dale Schilling said he knew it would be a tough test for his team.
“They were predicted to win the district,” Schiling said. “They played for the state championship last year. They had a lot of their skill kids back. They lost some linemen, but this was the game. It was a tough place to play and they gave us everything we wanted and then some. It was a good, hard-fought football game.”
Down 14-8 in the fourth quarter, the Tigers put together a district-championship-winning drive. They had the ball for most of the quarter as they leaned heavily on their rushing attack to control the tempo of the game.
“We want to control the clock and run the football and we knew we had to do that,” Schilling said. “The kids had to reach down and find something. We told them at the half that it would be a matter of coming off the ball and who wants it more. It got tough at times, especially when they took the lead.”
When facing a crucial fourth down late in the game, Sacred Heart quarterback Seth Swirczynksi delivered an 8-yard touchdown run and a subsequent 2-point conversion to give the Tigers the lead.
“They believed in themselves,” Schilling said. “We methodically took the ball down the field and ate up clock. We scored on an option run and then got the 2-point conversion in a similar way. Chris Espinosa got the big sack on the defensive side of things when Lake Country got the ball to our 35-yard line.”
The team celebrated hard after the win, but the bus ride home was quiet as Schilling described it due to the physical toll the game took on the Tigers.
“Now we have to take the next step,” Schilling said. “They were pretty excited, but honestly, they were whipped after the game. Saturday morning in film review, they were back to business. I’m very fortunate to have such a mature group.”
