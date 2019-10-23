It’s been 16 seasons since the Sacred Heart Tigers went 8-0. In 2003, they went 12-0 to start. After opening the season with seven straight wins, the Tigers have their shot at making history.
But head coach Dale Schilling said the team hasn’t talked one iota about getting to 8-0.
It’s one game at a time and Schilling wants to keep it that way.
“It’s never been brought up,” Schilling said. “It’s one game at a time and they’ve bought in so much to that. People have asked me and I tell them about it, but the kids don’t talk about it. We don’t care if we’re 1-0 or 14-0.”
The Tigers will face Fort Worth Calvary at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at McNair Stadium at Fort Worth All Saints High School.
Sacred Heart is coming off a bye week and before that a 66-14 win over Founders Classical Academy.
Schilling said the week went well for his team.
“It was outstanding,” Schilling said. “It was very focused. We didn’t hit. They did a very good job coming out of it and they were very focused all week. We didn’t wear full pads one day. We just hit our blocking dummies and a little bit of tackling. The main thing we worked on were our fundamentals and conditioning.”
Fort Worth Calvary is led by quarterback Teshaun Manning and Schilling said the Conquerors will be a formidable opponent.
“They’re 5-1 and they have a really good team this year,” Schilling said. “They’ve got an outstanding quarterback. He’s a dual threat quarterback. He’s an outstanding runner and passer. They scored 317 points in six games.”
As has been the Tigers’ MO this season, Sacred Heart plans to lean heavily on its rushing attack.
“The biggest part of the plan is going to be to keep our offense on the field and running the ball,” Schilling said. “It should play into our hands. We just need to get first downs and control the clock. We’re going to run the ball. That’s the game plan. We’re going to pound the football for four quarters. There’s no magic thing to it. If we have to pass, we will.”
Schilling said he isn’t sure what to make of the matchup, but he is prepared for anything.
“We could get beat or we could win by three touchdowns,” Schilling said. “We’re physical, but their quarterback can really hurt us. I think we’re better up front than they are. They’re playing with so much confidence. You know they’re going to be ready to play us.”
The Tigers have enjoyed plenty of success this season, but there are still areas to clean up. Sacred Heart has turned the ball over on the first drive of two out of the previous three games.
Schilling said a better start is critical to emerging with a win.
“We’ve talked about starting strong,” Schilling said. “We have addressed starting fast and you can’t waive a magic wand, but we’re going to be focused and try to start fast. Turnovers will be a big thing. We have to have a clean game on either side of the ball. We have to play very disciplined and that means knowing your assignment on that quarterback.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
