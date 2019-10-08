The Sacred Heart Tigers won their most important game of the season to date when they took down Dallas Covenant for their first district win.
The Tigers defeated Dallas Covenant 44-19 on Friday, Oct. 4, to move to 6-0 on the season and head coach Dale Schilling said a key stretch to start the second half helped Sacred Heart pull away.
“We thought it would be a little bit closer and it was close,” Schilling said. “With five minutes to go it was 0-0. We scored and then we got another touchdown with 42 seconds left in the half to get to 14-0. We got the second half kickoff and we put together a very good drive and scored, so we’re up three touchdowns. Then Dallas Covenant went right down and scored but the beauty of that was we returned the next kickoff for touchdown. So whatever momentum they had, we kind of took away from them.”
Logan Muller returned the kickoff for the touchdown and Schilling said he showed good speed and elusiveness.
Schilling said the win was huge and that nearly everything went well for the Tigers.
“Defensively, we played pretty good for the most part,” Schilling said. “Offensively, the run game just wore them down. I don’t want to give the backs all the credit because our offensive line blocked really well.”
The Tigers attempted just two passes in the game and completed just one, but Schilling said that was because of the matchup. When the Tigers host Founders Classical Academy on Friday, Oct. 11, Schilling said their passing game will have to be more of a factor.
“I can assure you that we will throw the ball more this week,” Schilling said. “[Dallas Covenant] stacked nine people in the box. And if we did try to attempt a pass, they were right in our face. It was hard to get a pass off and they were dangerous offensively, so I just wanted to keep the ball and keep the clock moving. I didn’t want to give them any momentum and that seemed to work out. We want to get a few other people involved and we’ve worked on that this week a lot in practice.”
The win puts Sacred Heart at 1-0 in district play, but the Tigers will transition back into their final non-district game of the season against Founders Classical.
