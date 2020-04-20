Sacred Heart girls named to all-district, all-state teams

The Sacred Heart Lady Tigerettes had a strong playoff run to the regional finals before falling to the eventual state champions Lubbock Southcrest Christian.
As a result, a wealth of Tigerettes were recognized in the all-district and all-state teams.
Headlining Sacred Heart was first team all-state selection Ryenne Reiter and head coach John LeBrasseur said she stepped up as the point guard for the team all year.
“She’s such a competitor,” LeBrasseur said. “Her main strength was her ability to get to the rim. She forced the defense to collapse and she was able to kick to the outside shooters and of course she was able to get to the free-throw line often.”
The sophomore Reiter also hauled in the MVP award for District 2-2A and LeBrasseur said she was always putting in the necessary work to get better.
“She puts many hours into the gym,” LeBrasseur said. “She knows her strengths and weaknesses. I’m looking forward to her having an outstanding year next year. Ryenne is a very good defender. We expected her to have the ball in the hands very often, so we tried to keep her out of foul trouble.”
Junior Sarah Davis also made the all-state second team and LeBrasseur said Davis had an outstanding year for the Tigerettes.
“She started out as a forward and halfway through the year I moved her to the guard position and then in the playoffs I moved her back to inside,” LeBrasseur said. “She’s also a very strong competitor. Her greatest strength was her ability to get her teammates in the correct defensive position.”
Davis was also named to the District 2-2A first team. LeBrasseur said her defense was one of her best qualities and she was like a coach on the floor.
“In most cases, she guarded the other team’s top inside player,” LeBrasseur said. “She was probably the conductor on the floor. Her knowledge of the game is outstanding like all of our players. Her greatest attribute is to adjust during the flow of the game. She would understand how teams would make adjustments and she would make adjustments to our game.”
Junior forward Emily Campbell also made the first team.
“She came on after Christmas for us,” LeBrasseur said. “Her strength has always been as a good rebounder, but her offensive skills improved as she worked on her post moves and she became a very good offensive player as the season went on.”
Junior shooting guard Lily Haley rounded out the first team and LeBrasseur said she improved throughout the year.
“One thing she improved on is her ability to get to the rim to create shots for herself,” LeBrasseur said. “She turned out to be a fine defensive player as the season went on and was able to use her speed in her quickness.”
Sophomore Emily Flusche, senior Carlise Ochoa, junior Rachel Hesse, freshman Laney Haley and freshman Trinity Hess all made the second team.
“Emily is my most improved player for the year,” LeBrasseur said. “She figured out that she had some defensive skills and was able to block some shots. She also had good speed and she was able to get down the floor. Carlise is a go-getter. She was our lone senior on the team and she was a soccer goalkeeper. That’s how she played basketball. She saw the ball and she went and got it.”
LeBrasseur also praised Hesse, Haley and Hess for their play this season.
“Rachel was our top 1-on-1 defensive player,” LeBrasseur said. “She could just run all day. She could wear down the offensive player. Both Laney and Trinity are freshmen and we’re looking for great things from them next season. Trinity learned how to play inside and Laney became a much more improved offensive player as the year went on also.”
LeBrasseur said he is already looking forward to next year and that after winning the district this season, he has high expectations.
“That was a big feather in our cap,” LeBrasseur said. “My goal has always been to get better every day in practice and we always want to win that last game you play. We had a good year. We grew as a team and got better as a team. We had some setbacks as the season went on but we were able to overcome many of those and it ended up as a good year.”
