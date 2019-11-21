After enjoying a bye week to begin the playoffs, the Sacred Heart Tigers will enter the second round to face Legacy Prep out of The Woodlands.
The Tigers finished out their regular season undefeated at 10-0 with a 42-20 win over First Baptist — the team that eliminated the Tigers from playoff contention last season.
Now they turn their attention to a 4-7 Lions squad.
Sacred Heart head coach Dale Schilling said Legacy Prep is a very dangerous football team.
“They’ve got a really good quarterback and running back,” Schilling said. “They struggled earlier in the year, but they’re playing really well right now. A lot of times it’s the team that can keep advancing. They’re playing with a lot of confidence right now.”
Schilling said the Tigers can’t judge Legacy Prep by its record.
“They beat Temple Central Christian and this team played for the state championship two years ago,” Schilling said. “They’ve got playoff experience and the same coach and everything. They’re playing with a lot of swagger.”
While the Tigers are primed to make a deep run in the playoffs, Schilling said he isn’t letting his team look ahead.
“It’s do or die right now,” Schilling said. “The big thing for us coming off the bye week is can we keep our focus from not having a game. We need to come out Friday night and not be flat. That’s something we’re going to address every day. We need to keep playing at a high level.”
The Tigers had a slow start to begin their game against First Baptist and Schilling said he is worried about a slow beginning.
One of the reasons for their slow starts according to Schilling is the offense has to adjust to a different look it sees on defense every week due to the Tigers’ unique flex-bone offense.
“Nobody runs the flex-bone, so we’re going to put it into the kids’ heads to play fast and physical,” Schilling said. “It’s very important for us to come out playing well.”
Schilling expects the Lions’ quarterback to remain in the pocket instead of the more traditional dual-threat quarterback at the high school level and as a result, he said the Tigers’ defensive line is going to have to rise to the occasion.
“Hopefully we can put some pressure on him,” Schilling said. “We can’t beat ourselves with turnovers on offense and if we do that, we’ll be OK.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
