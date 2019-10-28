The Sacred Heart Tigers continue to make school history. With their 54-28 victory over Fort Worth Calvary on Saturday, Oct. 26, the team has improved to 8-0 on the season for the first time in 16 years.
But head coach Dale Schilling and the Tigers continue to minimize the importance of their historic start.
“We still haven’t talked about it,” Schilling said. “It’s never been brought up and the kids didn’t say anything about it after the game. The kids are so mature about it. Not one kid has brought up our record one time. We have a very mature group and they were tested a little bit. Calvary had some momentum, but we talked about having each other’s back and they did that.”
The 54 points the Tigers put up was their second-best offensive output of the season. Last week against Founders Classical Academy, the Tigers had 60 points. So in the past two weeks, the Tigers have found their groove offensively.
“It was probably the best offensive game we’ve played all year,” Schilling said. “We were able to move the ball. In the second half, we scored on every drive. The offensive line just physically wore them down and our running backs did the rest.”
The win didn’t come as easily as the score might suggest as the Tigers held just a 20-14 lead at halftime.
Schilling said it was important to come out with a defensive stop on the first drive of the second half.
“We got a big sack on the second play and then we forced a fumble on the next drive, so Calvary was sort of chasing points the rest of the game,” Schilling said. “It wasn’t anything magical. We just did our thing.”
Defensively, Schilling said the Tigers defended Calvary’s best player well.
“For the most part, we handled him very well and stopped their bread and butter,” Schilling said. “The defense gave us short fields a few times and we recovered a couple onside kicks. All of that gave us momentum. They were averaging 53 points a game, so holding them to 28 was pretty good.”
The Tigers will be on the road this week to face their strongest competition of the season in Fort Worth Lake Country, which was picked to win the district by many pundits.
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
