The Sacred Heart Tigers continue to play downhill as they picked up yet another win Friday, Oct. 11, this time over Founders Classical Academy 66-14 to move to 7-0 on the season.
Their undefeated start matches their best start to a season since 2011.
Sacred Heart head coach Dale Schilling and the Tigers made a point to throw the ball against Founders for several reasons.
As a run-heavy team, the Tigers wanted to work on their aerial assault in preparation for the playoffs.
Sophomore quarterback Seth Swirczynski had a solid day throwing the ball, according to Schilling, but passing the ball did drudge up some other issues on offense.
“He hung in the pocket and threw a real nice touchdown pass and he was our leading ground carrier too,” Schilling said. “He ran the offense really well. We need to work on staying on our blocks longer, especially on outside runs. We’re making contact but we’re not staying on our blocks long enough. So we’re going to work on that this week as well as all those little fundamental things that you can clean up in an off week.”
There was one glaring downside in the Tigers’ win and that was allowing a kickoff return for a touchdown for the third time this season.
Schilling wasn’t pleased with the frequency that has been happening and the Tigers are taking time to remedy it this bye week.
“That’s the third one in seven weeks,” Schilling said. “We are getting some kids back after the bye week. We can switch up some personnel and that will help. But right now it’s just us. We need to stay in our lanes and make the tackle and it’s unacceptable to have three kickoff returns in seven weeks.”
Schilling said it would be important for the Tigers to sustain their focus during their bye week before playing Fort Worth Calvary on Oct. 26.
“You want them to relax somewhat,” Schilling said. “You’re not that mental. You don’t to have to prepare and scheme. You’ve still got to keep your focus in the weight room and polish things out on the field. We will not hit this week. We’re going to let everyone get a little bit healthier.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
