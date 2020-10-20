The Sacred Heart Tigers have had a rough go of it the first three weeks of the season playing much bigger teams than them in classification, but they finally picked up their first win of the season with a 46-32 win over DasCHE on Friday, Oct. 16.
Head coach Dale Schilling said his team was outplayed the first three losses for several reasons.
“The tough part were the schools we were playing,” Schilling said. “There are no excuses, but we were just so outmatched with numbers and size. Everything kind of snowballed on us. Fortunately, we’re getting into some teams that are closer to our size. They’re twice the size, but not three times as big. They’re 4A schools and we’re 2A. Physically, it was really tough. We played with them for about a half, but they wore us down.”
Thankfully, the Tigers picked up the win over DasCHE and Schilling it was a relief.
“It was great,” Schilling said. “We played good football on both sides of the ball. We played with high tempo. Our defensive line played really good, especially our young kids. We put a lot of freshmen and sophomores in because of injuries. I really want to compliment on our young kids.”
DasCHE had a good, dual-threat quarterback that Schilling said tested the Tigers, but they bowed up to the challenge.
Offensively, the 46 points were a season-high and quarterback Seth Swirczynski ran for just under 200 yards.
“We threw the ball the best we have this year and got a little confidence,” Schilling said. “Swirczynski finally got some good green grass on some runs, but overall it was good, especially with the injuries we had.”
Schilling was quick to point out that his team needs to work on its tackling.
The Tigers (1-3) will need to get that in order fast as they host Fort Worth Temple Christian (2-2) in a key district title Friday, Oct. 23.
“We practice tackling every day, but we just have to get better at it and just keep repping it,” Schilling said. “This is a big ballgame. It will mean something with how you get seeded into the playoffs. The last three games didn’t count toward playoff seeding because of the format.”
Sacred Heart downed Temple Christian 50-21 last season, but the Eagles sport a big running back with an athletic wideout. Schilling said the plan is to control the ball and the clock to keep their offense off the field.
“I feel like we can move the ball on them, but we’ll have our hands full with their offense,” Schilling said. “I think we have the speed advantage on offense. We’ll run the ball more and we’re no doubt a more running offense than passing, but we have to get better at passing.”
