A few months ago, the high school football season starting on time or taking place altogether might have been a pipe dream.
But as the months have progressed, that outlook has changed.
While the University Interscholastic League announced that Class 1A-4A could begin on time, the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools decided to push the season back by a month.
As it currently stands, strength and conditioning can begin Sept. 8 with the first game of the season set to officially start Sept. 25.
The Sacred Heart Tigers have bided their time, but finally they can begin to prepare for the season.
Head coach Dale Schilling said he has learned to take everything in stride, day by day.
“We’re sort of following what the UIL is doing with Class 5A and 6A,” Schilling said. “The first proposal was we were going to only play six games, but now we’re going to play eight games and our last regular season game will be Nov. 13. It is what it is. Would I like to have everything back to normal? Yeah, just like everyone else, but you just have to be as positive as you can.”
Schilling always had a moderate amount of confidence TAPPS would figure out how to play and now that the first game of the season is swiftly approaching, he and the Tigers are itching to get ready.
“The kids were able to still come up here this summer to work out once we got the OK and once the UIL came out and said 1A through 4A could go, I knew we were OK,” Schilling said. “The rules and regulations change so much, but you just have to abide by it and stay positive. I think we’ll be fine and we’ll follow proper protocol. It’s extra work, but it’s so much better than last spring. I’m happy to be here.”
Schilling expects many challenges in the future, but with there being so much time between now and the Tigers’ first game of the season against Colleyville Covenant, he is worried his team will get complacent.
“We’re not going to have a scrimmage until Sept. 16, so we’re going to have to be really careful with the way we organize things,” Schilling said. “We don’t want to beat them down, but we have to get them in shape. We’ll get to it. Every TAPPS school is in the same boat, so it’s not any different from them.”
Sacred Heart began its summer workouts Monday, Aug. 17, and Schilling said he was happy to get back to teaching and for the athletes to return to learning.
“We can’t wear a pad or even a helmet until Sept. 8, so once school started on Aug. 13, we were able to do some skill-specific things,” Schilling said. “We’ll be OK. We’ll do strength and conditioning. If I was playing public schools, it would be a challenge, but everyone is in the same boat.”
The Tigers had to rearrange their schedule many times this season as they were originally slated to face some UIL teams early in the season, but now, they’re sticking with all TAPPS opponents, even if some of them are more difficult.
“It’s kind of complicated because they combined Division III and Division IV like we did in 2016 and 2017, but with that said, we’re a Division IV school and we’ll play Division III schools,” Schilling said. “When the playoffs come, we’ll split up. When we dropped down to less games, it got a little complicated trying to make sure everything was fair. I’m going to play whoever is on my schedule, but it worked out for the best.”
Schilling has no doubt his team will have enough time to prepare for the season and he is overjoyed that football is finally starting up again.
“There are so many kids I haven’t seen since the first week of March and I coach and teach because I like to be around the kids,” Schilling said. “It would have been very difficult if we would have had to continue the virtual learning. The kids are the same way. A lot of the athletes we got to see during the summer, but I can assure you they’re much happier to be back here.”
Schilling said the first day back at school was weird, but he knows they will work all the bugs out and get back to normal.
The next few weeks will be filled with lifting and running, but he isn’t going to overload his team with implementing new plays.
“We’re going to take it pretty easy,” Schilling said. “We’re going to run the same defense and I don’t want to sit here and say I have plenty of time because we’ll put something new in here every single day, but as far as strength and conditioning, it’s going to be full boat. About 75% of us are in pretty good shape, but it’s going to take some time for some of them.”
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
