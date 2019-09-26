The Sacred Heart Tigers began the season with an 8-6 win over Collinsville and they haven’t slowed down at all.
The Tigers are now 4-0 on the season for the first time since 2011 with their most recent win coming over Petrolia 44-6 on Friday, Sept. 20.
Head coach Dale Schilling looks back at that win over Collinsville as the first step in their building process.
“That was a big win against what I think is a very good football team,” Schilling said of the 3-1 Pirates. “We played such good defense. Their touchdown came on a second-half kickoff return. We’ve just built on that as far as defense and people are talking about our offense so much with our speed, but the key to our success right now has been our defensive front. We’re getting pressure on quarterbacks by forcing them into passing and the defensive backs are there doing their job in their zone coverage.”
Against Petrolia, the Tigers’ defense was dominant which allowed Schilling to open things up on the offensive side of the ball.
“We did a really good job stopping their run, but we really opened up the offense scoring 44 points,” Schilling said. “A lot of different people touched the ball and we threw the ball a lot better and hopefully that’ll continue on. We were balanced. There is no doubt we want to run the ball more, but we’ve got to be able to put the ball in the air when we have to.”
The Tigers will host Fort Worth Temple Christian, which is 0-4 this season, at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, and Schilling said the team still has several wrinkles to smooth out.
“We have to just keep getting better every day and keep doing little things right,” Schilling said. “We have to eliminate turnovers and eliminate penalties — the little things. We still need to tackle better. We’re doing better, but I would say that would be our weakest spot is tackling. And we continue to work on it, but we’re very aggressive. We’re physical, but we need to just kind of tighten up our tackling a little bit.”
After its matchup with Fort Worth Temple, Sacred Heart will begin district play against Dallas Covenant on Oct. 4.
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.