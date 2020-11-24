While Sacred Heart head coach Dale Schilling wasn’t overly enthused about the bye week originally, now that the Tigers have gone through it and are gearing up for their opening-round playoff game against Dallas First Baptist, he feels the Tigers got the most out of their time off.
“We got some bumps and bruises healed up and Jake Campbell got healed up,” Schilling said. “Seth Swirczynski was physically beat up from a lot of touches and tackles. Our linemen got their legs back under them. It was a total good resting week and we got tons of work done. We didn’t go full pads, but we threw and caught a lot of passes.”
The Tigers will face the Saints at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, at John Kassen Stadium in Valley View.
Sacred Heart beat First Baptist 42-20 in the regular season last year, but Schilling not much can be taken from that game.
“We’re all so much different,” Schilling said. “It makes no difference. We both know each other really well whether it’s football, basketball or track, but I don’t think it carries over at all from last year.”
Both teams have the same record and sit at 4-4 on the season and the Saints are coming off a 65-29 win over Fort Worth Temple Christian.
Sacred Heart beat Temple Christian 24-16 in late October.
“We had four starters out in that game,” Schilling said. “I wasn’t surprised Baptist beat them, but I wouldn’t have been surprised if Temple won.”
The Saints like to throw the ball and will lean heavily on one wide receiver. Schilling said it will be important for the Tigers’ secondary to know their assignments, which he said he has great confidence in.
Schilling is also stressing ball security to his team.
“We can’t take stupid penalties, we have to play smart and we can’t turn the ball over,” Schilling said. “I think we’ll be OK if we do that, but when there’s no tomorrow, you can’t turn the ball over.”
First Baptist will be a fast defensive team that Schilling said even if it blows an assignment, it has the speed to recover and make a play.
“We’ve got to play a clean game because of their speed factor,” Schilling said. “We can’t play into their hands. We may have the fastest player on the field in Seth, but they’ll have more overall team speed. We can’t make mistakes. I think we can be successful if we play a clean game. We have to control the clock and keep their offense off the field. They’ve got weapons.”
Eliminating big plays will be a crucial key for the Tigers’ defense, but Schilling said his team has done a good job with that this season.
Schilling said the game is evenly matched, but Tigers’ depth could be a factor in their favor.
“It’s hard to believe we have a depth advantage because our numbers are always so low, but their numbers are so low too,” Schilling said. “It will help on our defensive front being able to rotate players and keep fresh legs, especially for the players who play both ways. That will help.”
