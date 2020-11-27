The Sacred Heart Tigers traded punches with the Dallas First Baptist Saints in the second round of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools playoffs.
The Tigers tied the game at 14-14 midway through the third quarter, but the Saints’ bruising ground attack proved to be too much for Sacred Heart.
First Baptist scored the final two touchdowns of the game and advanced with a 30-14 victory to end the Tigers’ season Friday, Nov. 27, at John Kassen Stadium in Valley View.
Sacred Heart head coach Dale Schilling said it was tough to see his team distraught after the loss as most of the players were emotional while he gave his final speech.
“It’s always tough, especially for the seniors, but we always tell them it’s a character builder,” Schilling said. “The sun’s going to come up tomorrow and it’s going to make you a better person down the road. Whenever you lose in a tight game like this, it makes it even more emotional. I credit First Baptist. They had a whale of a game plan offensively.”
Schilling said the Saints’ running game was tough to corral all game long.
“They ran the ball on us and we kind of gambled trying to stop their wide receiver,” Schilling said. “They like to throw the ball and we stopped their bread and butter, but they ran the ball on us bottom line. They wore us down in the second half.”
First Baptist marched down the field on its opening drive and used a 1-yard touchdown from Josh Little to take a 6-0 lead after a failed 2-point conversion attempt with just 3:12 into the game.
The Tigers moved the ball to the Saints’ 37-yard line, but threw an incomplete pass on 4th-and-9 to turn the ball over on downs.
Sacred Heart’s defense had a response as it forced the Saints to turn the ball over on downs at their 35-yard line.
On the next Tigers’ dive, they finally got their offense revved up as they used an explosive play to get themselves in the game.
Sacred Heart senior quarterback Seth Swirczynski launched a pass to senior wideout Jake Campbell for a 51-yard touchdown. Campbell also caught the ensuing 2-point conversion to give the Tigers the 8-6 advantage 11 seconds into the second frame.
Both offenses stalled on their next drive as each turned the ball over on downs. Sacred Heart gave the ball to First Baptist at its 39-yard line and the Saints drove the field on a plodding drive that was capped off by a 1-yard touchdown from Braxton Hill.
Sacred Heart threatened in the late stages of the first half, but the Tigers ran out of time at the Saints’ 14-yard line.
At halftime, Schilling implored his team to stick with their game.
“I told them to bow up and keep playing hard,” Schilling said. “We tied the game up and we had an interception. We had our chances, but their offensive line was better.”
The Tigers turned the ball over on their next drive, but Campbell came up with the interception at the Saints’ 39-yard line.
Capitalizing on the next drive, the Tigers benefited from a pass interference call on 4th-and-10 to move the ball to the 23-yard line.
Three plays later senior running back Andrei Tolin was able to rip off the 11-yard touchdown run with 3:22 left in the third quarter to tie the game at 14-14 after the failed 2-point conversion.
From that point forward, the Saints were in firm control of the game, keeping the Tigers’ defense on its heels with its potent running game.
“I credit them with their overall team speed and they closed on our receivers,” Schilling said.
The Saints used five consecutive runs to move the ball to the 25-yard line and then a 17-yard pass to get the ball to the 8-yard line, where quarterback Josue Preza pounded in the touchdown. Little’s 2-point conversion gave the Saints a 22-14 lead with 21 seconds left in the third quarter.
Sacred Heart was pushed into a 4th-and-13 on its next drive and an incomplete pass led to a turnover on downs at the First Baptist 36-yard line.
On the Saints’ next drive, Little converted on a 3rd-and-6 with a 16-yard touchdown run and his 2-point conversion pushed the lead to 30-14 with 6:38 left in the game.
The Tigers looked to put together a promising drive on their next possession, but they fumbled at the 24-yard line to end the threat.
First Baptist ran out the clock to close out the game.
The Tigers’ season was delayed due to TAPPS pushing back the start of the season, but they were able to play all their games and survived all the ups and downs of the year to the tune of a 4-5 record and top seed in the playoffs.
“It’s odd for everyone, but I’m just glad we got to play,” Schilling said. “It’s a season we’ll never forget. We’ll never forget 2020 and it was tough every week. I said at the start, it was the same for everyone. We took it in stride. We never had one ounce of negativity. We had guys come out and play football for the first time. We’ll rebuild and move on.”
