Gainesville and the rest of Cooke County’s high school football squads are practicing in full pads now and getting ready for scrimmages, which start this weekend. Leopards quarterback Cade Searcy (in green) looked to be in midseason form at Saturday’s practice. Gainesville is on the road Thursday night at Fort Worth Casteberry. Muenster, Era and Lindsay all travel Friday night. Valley View will host Sacred Heart Friday night after the Tigers' stadium was deemed not ready for the scrimmage.
