The weather Friday, Jan. 10, kept the Muenster Hornets from playing in the second day of the Lone Grove Tournament in Oklahoma.
After taking down Washington, Oklahoma, 65-48 on Thursday, Muenster resumed play Saturday against Plainview, which the Hornets had trouble with.
After an evenly played first quarter, the Indians took command and had themselves a 36-27 halftime lead.
The second quarter ultimately cost the Hornets as they couldn’t make up any ground in the second half on the way to a 69-60 defeat.
“We didn’t know much about them, but they are a solid basketball game,” Muenster head coach Lynn Cook said. “They’re very athletic and very skilled. They matched us size-wise down low and they were a little quicker on the perimeter. When they got an open look, they knocked it down and conversely for us, we shot the ball very poorly from inside the 3-point line. Credit Plainview for that with contesting every shot and being physical with us.”
Muenster shot just 36% on two-point field goals.
The Hornets trimmed the lead to five points at two different times in the fourth quarter, but they couldn’t quite deliver that next offensive blow to pull even.
“We talked at halftime that we wanted to cut it to eight points and we got some stops, but we kept trading baskets back and forth and we couldn’t make a dent,” Cook said. “We cut it to five and each time we went down and got a stop, we couldn’t even get a look at the basket on the next possession. They made their free throws when they stopped fouling and we just weren’t able to come back this time.”
Major Eldridge led the Hornets in scoring and rebounding with 25 points and 15 boards while Danny Luttmer added 14 points, two assists and three rebounds.
Bryson Culwell, Grant Hess and Garrett Hess each added six points while Cade Stevens had three points, four assists and four rebounds.
Turnovers have been a bugaboo for Muenster this season and Cook said curtailing them will be a season-long battle.
“We haven’t been able to control them totally and I’ll have to make sure I’m putting them in better situations in practice so they can feel confident,” Cook said. “We’re 16 games in now and I’m getting a better feel of who we are. We’re a team that’s going to have to continue to address and correct our turnovers. We’ll have to continue to improve in the half court. We have to continue to address players driving on us aggressively.”
The Hornets, now 13-3 on the season, will begin district play against Poolville on Friday, Jan. 17.
Cook said he feels as if Muenster’s difficult non-district schedule will have it ready for the commencement of district.
“I feel like we’ve played an honest schedule and we’ve played teams with a little bit of everything,” Cook said. “We’ve played teams with size and we’ve played teams with good guard play. We’ve played teams that have pressed us and teams that have tried to slow down the pace of the game.”
