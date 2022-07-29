Gainesville ISD has encountered a lot of turnover in athletics this summer, and another late change has brought a former coach back to town.
Frederica Studamire took over early last week as girls’ athletic coordinator and girls’ basketball coach following Shaun Weaver’s departure from the same positions last month. Studamire, who spent the past six seasons as the Valley View girls’ basketball coach, was the Lady Leopards’ coach for the 2010-11 season after previously serving as an assistant.
Studamire said she hadn’t been looking to leave Valley View, but the opportunity to serve as a girls’ coordinator for the first time was enticing.
“It was the career change,” Studamire said. “It was me becoming a girls’ coordinator, moving up in my career. I felt like it was a great opportunity that I just couldn’t pass up. I’m getting up in age. I’ve been coaching for a long time and just wanted to try something different and see where it takes me.”
Studamire is not the only new coach in Gainesville. In addition to hiring a new football coach and athletic director, Gainesville is welcoming several new girls’ coaches. Morgan Matthews will lead the volleyball program, while Gary Mayfield is taking over softball.
Studamire said she won’t be able to fully see how the girls adjust to their new coaches until the season starts, but they have so far been attentive in the weight room.
“They really and truthfully have been working really hard in the weight room,” Studamire said. “I love our strength and conditioning coach (Dan Burk). He’s awesome in the weight room with them. They respect him, they listen to him, and they give to him all of their attention. So, I’m loving it right now. If I can keep that same attention that he’s getting in the weight room and carry it over to our girls’ programs here at the high school, I think we’re going to be successful.”
During her time with Valley View, Studamire took the Lady Eagles to the playoffs four times, including three second-place district finishes. They had missed the playoffs the two seasons prior to her arrival.
In her first stint with Gainesville back in 2010-11, she led the Lady Leopards to seven wins, more than triple the number they had won the two previous seasons. They also won a district game for what was, at the time, the first time in over two years.
Studamire has shown the ability to make an instant impact in a program before, and she said she is optimistic about what Gainesville athletes can accomplish.
“I think they can go very far with the right coaches and the right mindset and coming in and working hard and instilling in them the will to win,” Studamire said. “That’s what it’s going to take. We gotta get them fired up about the sport that they’re playing, and I think if you get them in athletics and we can get them in playing all sports and be passionate about the sport that they’re playing, I think they’re going to be successful.”
Gainesville wrapped up its summer strength and conditioning program this week. The girls worked on volleyball Tuesday and basketball Wednesday. Volleyball season officially opens next week with practices beginning Monday.
Studamire is still getting to know the athletes and got fewer than two full weeks of summer work with them, but she said the girls have been working hard.
She said she hopes to change the atmosphere around Lady Leopards athletics for the better.
“I’m encouraging all girls that I have seen so far to go out for all sports,” Studamire said. “I know right now on the girls’ side that soccer is big here in Gainesville. I’m hoping that I can get some of the soccer girls to want to come out for basketball, want to come out for volleyball. I know we gotta share, so my biggest goal as being the girls’ coordinator is to try to get our girls’ programs where all the girls want to try all the sports, and hopefully, we can be successful at that.”
Gainesville opens volleyball season at home Aug. 10 against the Red River Rattlers. The girls’ basketball season is tentative scheduled to begin Nov. 4.
