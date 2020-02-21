Valley View senior Jasmyn Studamire loves the game of basketball. Since she was 4 years old she has been dribbling balls and launching shots, whether it was on the court or in her driveway.
Recently, she found a way to continue her love of the sport at the collegiate level as she signed her national letter of intent to play at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith.
Studamire has played several sports growing up besides basketball, including volleyball and softball, but when it came time to make a decision on her future, it was an easy choice.
“One of my first things I ever got when I was little was this soft, fluffy basketball and I used to always play with it and sleep with it,” Studamire said. “When I got older, I wanted to play football, but my mom suggested I tried another sport, so I tried basketball. I fell in love with it instantly because I love the competition. I used to love to run up and down the floor beating people. That one shot, when you finally make it, it was like man, this feels so good.”
Studamire had several choices of where she could play with offers from Abilene Christian University, Southeastern Oklahoma State University, the University of Tulsa and McMurray University.
It was her connection with UAFS head coach Tari Cummings that helped sway her in that direction.
“I just fell in love with Arkansas,” Studamire said. “The head coach was the defensive coordinator at Tulsa and she just became the head coach there. She kind of followed me and kept tabs on me. We’ve been talking ever since. One thing led to another and here I am.”
After attending a UAFS game, Studamire bought a school sweatshirt, but she told herself and her dad that she wouldn’t wear it until she decided for sure she was going to go there.
In late January, Studamire finally felt at peace with her choice.
“I put the sweatshirt on one day and my dad asked if I had decided where I was going and I said I wasn’t really sure, but in my mind I’m like, this is where I really want to be,” Studamire said. “This is where I want my home to be and this is where I want to start everything. I was in my room folding clothes and I was like, I want to go here, so I texted the coach. She got out of church and instantly called me and we talked for two or three hours.”
Once Studamire made her decision, a weight was lifted off her shoulders.
“I’m a really confident person, but when I was doing it, I was scared all the hard work I put in wasn’t going to pay off,” Studamire said. “All these offers started coming in during the summer, but I knew I wasn’t ever going to feel the way I wanted to until I made my decision. Instantly, it was like boom, something is gone. I felt so much better and I can play my game and I don’t have to worry about hurting myself or messing up.”
A phrase that her father Michael told her when she was younger has always stuck out to her.
“He said do you want to be the best in the school, the best in the gym or the best in the state,” Studamire said. “My whole goal was always to be the best in the state and for everyone to know who I was. To go to college, I felt like you had to get your name out there so playing hard was always the goal and it finally paid off.”
Studamire has had designs on signing to play college basketball for a while, but once she put her name on that letter of intent, she said the feeling was incredible.
“I’m a very outgoing person and I knew I wanted it to be big, but I didn’t know exactly how I’d feel,” Studamire said. “I’m ecstatic. I’m excited. I’m ready to go. I’m so ready for college and the whole experience. When it’s time to graduate, I’m going to be off and ready to go. I’ve been working so hard for so long. I’ve been playing basketball since I was 4. It’s been in my blood. It means so much to be able to pursue a career in something I’ve been working so hard to achieve.”
As the point guard for the Lady Eagles, Studamire also has had the joy of playing with her sister Jade the past two seasons — an experience she wouldn’t trade for anything.
“Playing with my sister, I will definitely miss that,” Studamire said. “If anyone knows me better than myself, it would definitely be my sister. She knows if I go right that she better be on the outside of my right and if I go the opposite way that it’s vice versa. She knows that if I have the ball running the floor that she’s getting the ball.”
Jade isn’t the only family member Jasmyn will miss as her mother Frederica is her high school coach.
“I like having her as my coach,” Studamire said. “Sometimes we butt heads here and there, but it’s a great experience because we watch a lot of film at home. I’m like hey mom, let’s watch film together and talk about what we did here. It’s easier to watch film with her and I’ll definitely miss that.”
Frederica Studamire said it is amazing to coach Jasmyn and that she is proud of Jasmyn earning a college scholarship.
“I’ve been able to watch her grow and develop and give her all day in and day out in practice,” Frederica Studamire said. “I’ve coached her entire life. I took one year off and it killed her. She kept saying that I had to get back into coaching. She convinced me that it was my passion and my love, so being able to coach her and Jade has been amazing.”
Frederica also played college basketball at the University of Louisiana at Lafeyette and Grambling State University, so for Jasmyn to choose to play collegiate ball like her was special, Frederica said.
“I wanted to make sure that if this is what she wanted to do that she was prepared to,” Studamire said. “She had an opportunity to play different sports, but she chose basketball and I’m even more overwhelmed that she chose the same footsteps as I did.”
Jasmyn knows she still has work to put in to prepare for college basketball. She is working on going left and finishing with her left hand at the basket.
She knows the competition is about to ramp up.
“I wouldn’t say I’m horrible at them, but I can usually beat the person that I’m on, so I never have to go left,” Studamire said. “Something my coach wants to me to work on is going left more and taking more jump shots. I’ve been working on that a lot. I’ve played a lot of tall people in select ball, so going to college and playing people with the same abilities as me, it’s definitely going to be a challenge.”
