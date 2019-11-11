The Sacred Heart Tigers nearly had a kink thrown into their perfect season when they hosted First Baptist on Friday, Nov. 8.
First Baptist, which ended the Tigers’ playoff run last season, looked like a confident team that didn’t seem fazed by the Tigers’ undefeated record.
The Saints punched the Tigers in the mouth to start the game by recovering an onside kick and instantly scoring.
It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that the Tigers pulled away.
Sacred Heart made an adjustment on defense to begin the game, but eventually reverted back to its original plan and head coach Dale Schilling told the players at halftime to just do their job and not worry about anything else.
“It was sloppy,” Schilling said of the first half. “But we had a great defensive stand to end the half which I was happy about. That was real, real big. I thought that was the biggest stop of the game.”
With the score tied at 14-14, the Saints drove down into the Tigers’ red zone in the final minutes of the first half, but a clutch sack from Cole Carson ended the threat and kept the score even.
The Tigers were up 30-20 when a Jake Campbell interception quelled the Saints’ drive. Schilling said that was the play of the game.
“That was the backbreaker,” Schilling said. “The word is resilient and we needed this. That’s two weeks of hard-fought football and now we got a week off. That was good for us. It’s good going into the playoffs. We didn’t want to be flat. They made us play hard and play at a high level. Credit First Baptist because they forced the turnovers. Their coaches did a good job.”
Defensively, Schilling said the Tigers showed progress in the second half, particularly by rushing the First Baptist quarterback.
“Our front also started putting pressure on the quarterback and they forced him to make some faster throws than he wanted to,” Schilling said. “It wasn’t just the secondary making interceptions because the front did a good job as well.”
The win moved Sacred Heart to 10-0 and finished the regular season without a loss. Schilling said several factors have led to the Tigers’ success so far.
“It’s very difficult,” Schilling said. “You have to have luck and things go your way. It feels great and I’m so happy for these kids, especially the seniors because they are outstanding leaders. The ball is in our court. If we take care of business, we should continue to win.”
