The Sacred Heart Tigers keep winning. Last Friday, they set a season-high for points scored with 50 in their win over Fort Worth Temple Christian on Sept. 27.
Aside from some special teams errors, Sacred Heart head coach Dale Schilling was happy overall with the team’s performance.
“Offensively, it was definitely our most solid game,” Schilling said. “We pounded the ball with Hunter Hennigan and Seth Swirczynksi was able to throw the ball over 200 yards rushing. I was very, very pleased with our offensive production. We still didn’t throw the ball much. But when we’re throwing it, we’re having success.”
Despite yielding 21 points — the most of their season — Schilling said the Tigers played well in most areas.
“Defensively, we played good sound defense other than the one big play and we were in position to make a play,” Schilling said. “It was just a good pass and they made a great play. Then on the last touchdown, I don’t want to call it a meaningless touchdown, but you know, it was late in the game. So the game was out of hand at that time. You don’t want him to score but we still played a very solid game.”
Schilling said the Tigers have had their two most complete games of the season their past two games against Petrolia and FW Temple.
He said part of the reason the team is playing so well is its chemistry.
“Kids are having a lot of fun and we’re just very close knit,” Schilling said. “The biggest problem we have, and it sound like a broken record, is we just were very banged up. And we’re happy to play a few kids in different positions. They’re not mounting up, but we’re just a little bit beat up. We practice that different people in different roles all the time. And it’s paying off spending the time in practice putting these kids in different positions.”
Schilling said he and the team are happy about the 5-0 start, their first since the 2011 season, but they know the real work begins this week against Dallas Covenant in district play.
“They don’t matter,” Schilling said of the Tigers’ non-district wins. “It’s just the fact that we’ve gotten better with each game. And that’s the key. That’s the big thing to keep improving and get better each week.”
The Tigers will have to be alert on defense with good communication if they are going to beat Dallas Covenant, according to Schilling.
“We have to have a little bit better pass rush and just maybe a little bit more communication in the secondary, but the biggest thing is passing defense,” Schilling said.
