The Sacred Heart Tigers had a bye to open the first round of the playoffs and in the second round, they delivered another comeback performance for a 20-12 victory over Legacy Prep to advance to the TAPPS [Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools] state semifinal game against Hallettsville Sacred Heart.
Head coach Dale Schilling and the Tigers knew that coming off a bye week could possibly stunt their momentum and that was the case against Legacy Prep.
Still, they fought through it and erased a 12-0 deficit to extend their winning streak to 11-0.
“Coming off the bye, the big concern was being flat and we were,” Schilling said. “It’s nothing against Legacy. They played harder and faster at the start of the game and they were better on both sides of the ball. They scored on the fourth play of the game by their good tailback that we were worried about.”
Schilling said the Tigers didn’t tackle well, but they got a big stop at their own 10-yard line just before the half.
“They got down to our 10-yard line again, but we got a big sack in the third on the quarterback, but the backbreaker was Swirczynski’s 66-yard touchdown run,” Schilling said. “It was tough to the bitter end. At halftime, we were down 12-6, but we didn’t panic or anything. They just stuck together and the defensive line took the game over. They gave us everything we wanted and then some.”
Swirczynksi had 30 carries for 242 yards in the game and Schilling said when the Tigers began to break the longer runs, they were able to pull away in the game and on the scoreboard.
“We just wore them down in the fourth quarter, especially our defensive line getting to the quarterback,” Schilling said. “We need to play hard at the start. We can’t have a lull. We came out flat and that was the problem flat out. The body can heal well, but it sure can make you flat.”
Schilling said he thought the adversity was good for this team, especially as they look ahead to Hallettsville.
“It was good because if you don’t win you’re done, but it’s good to know they could come from behind if they had to,” Schilling said. “It bodes well, especially for the younger kids. Don’t ever give up. Keep fighting and keep believing in our system.”
Defensively, the secondary had a good game with several coverage sacks throughout the game, according to Schilling.
“They did an outstanding job putting pressure on the quarterback in the second half,” Schilling said.
Patrick Hayslip can be reached at sports@gainesvilleregister.com or on Twitter at @PatrickHayslip
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.