The goal was a state championship.
Any other outcome for the Muenster Lady Hornets was going to be a disappointment after coming up three points short last season in the state title game to Gruver.
So as the top-ranked Lady Hornets traipsed through the first four rounds of this year’s playoffs with a margin of victory over 40 points a game, they found themselves in the Class 2A regional final Tuesday, March 2, against the fourth-ranked team Lipan – their toughest test yet.
Muenster took a two-point lead into halftime, but trailed by five points headed into the final frame.
The Lady Hornets trimmed the lead down to one point with 3:35 left and trailed by two points with two minutes left.
Opportunity after opportunity to tie the game fell by the wayside, including a layup attempt with just over a minute left that circled the rim and fell out.
Muenster forced Lipan into several 1-and-1 free-throw situations and the Lady Indians obliged by missing multiple free throws to give the Lady Hornets several chances to tie the game.
However, Muenster finished the game with back-to-back turnovers and Lipan held on for the 37-34 victory to end Muenster’s promising season.
After what the Lady Hornets accomplished last season, head coach Chris Hightower said this season is especially crushing considering how senior-heavy they were.
“This was our last shot so to speak, at least maybe for a few years or so,” Hightower said. “This is a special group and a group I thought had a shot to win it. I think the two best teams in Region II played tonight and I don’t think it’s close. This group had lofty goals from the get-go and that was to win the state championship and we didn’t get out of the region. It was state tournament or bust.”
When the final second ticked off the clock, players burst into tears and sadness immediately sunk in. In the locker room, it was somber and Hightower said assistant coach Amy Binder talked the team about what they had accomplished.
“She’s coached these girls since they were little and she got to share her heart,” Hightower said. “I think she’s one of the best assistants in the state. There were of course lots of tears and they were disappointed. They feel like they’ve let the coaches and each other down, but I told them not for a second to not put your value in a medal or a state championship.
“That would have been nice, but them as young women have grown and matured. They’re going to be great moms and great wives. That’s what we want for our culture and our team. I think they’re going to do a lot for their communities and their families.”
Hightower was quick to take blame for the Lady Hornets’ loss.
“It’s on me,” Hightower said. “I’m sure there were more things I could have done to get us prepared.”
Hightower lauded his team for rolling with the punches this season through the pandemic and the lineup changes.
“They did so great,” Hightower said. “Sarah [Monday] had never been a point guard and Audrey [Kubis] had been hurt and she stepped up. Jada [Binder] stepped up and became such a good scorer for us. Annie [Anderle] became in my opinion one of the best players and shooters in the state. Martie [McCoy] has just continued to grow as the young one on the team. I just wanted it for them so bad and they wanted it.”
Finishing with an undefeated district title and a 29-2 record, it was certainly a season to remember for the Lady Hornets.
Losing five seniors that included four of the five starters will be tough for Muenster and Hightower said they will have to learn how to win a different way. It’s back to the drawing board with the hopes of winning another district championship.
Muenster dug itself a 5-0 hole to start the game and trailed 11-4 after the first quarter, but the Lady Hornets outscored Lipan 13-4 to take a 17-15 lead to halftime.
The third quarter ended up being the most critical as the Lady Indians flipped the momentum back in their favor with an 11-4 advantage.
Muenster found its offense in the final frame, but they couldn’t get enough possessions to polish off the comeback as Lipan played keep away much of the fourth quarter.
“I think we had a good game plan and once we settled in, we got back in it,” Hightower said. “But that took a lot out of us. We worked a lot on what Lipan does. They’re relentless. They don’t stop. One thing we knew coming in is if they had a small lead that they were going to stall. We prepared for us, but that speed was tough.”
Muenster’s mantra this season was to keep calm, but Lipan forced the Lady Hornets into some unorthodox situations and shots.
They had their chances in the final minutes. Unfortunately, the Lady Hornets were unable to execute and Hightower said while luck has been in their favor in the past, it wasn’t against Lipan.
“It felt like eight to 10 times we missed some layups and it’s the little moments throughout the game that add up,” Hightower said. “We had silly turnovers at the end that didn’t make sense. Luck is a big part of making it to the state tournament. I don’t know if it was good luck for them or bad luck for us, but it was a lack of execution. I was proud of the girls for keeping it close and we had a shot.
“We had a shot.”
Reach Patrick Hayslip at sports@gainesvilleregister.com
