WEEK 2 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Vernon 21 Gainesville 20
Sacred Heart 19 Era 0
Pottsboro 34 Callisburg 28 (OT)
Alvord 17 Valley View 14
Paradise 33 Muenster 0
Seymour 47 Lindsay 7
Updated: September 3, 2023 @ 1:15 am
